The 2020 Toyota Supra will have a national stage on Sunday night when the new sports coupe will star in a commercial right after the Super Bowl's halftime show. Unlike every other automaker, Toyota isn't releasing the ad before the premiere. The automaker doesn't even have a teaser image of it, so we just have to use our imagination.

The commercial titled "Wizard" is 60 seconds long and shows the Supra "as it conquers the obstacles of a life-sized pinball machine," according to Toyota. Given the ad's title and this description, we suspect The Who's "Pinball Wizard" is the ad's soundtrack.

The new Supra starts at $49,990 and the range-topping Launch Edition goes for $55,250. The only available drivetrain is a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six making 335 horsepower and routing through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Toyota claims the coupe can reach 60 miles per hour in just 4.1 seconds. The interior appears to be largely the same as the new BMW Z4.

Toyota auctioned the first 2020 Supra at the Barrett-Jackson sale in Scottsdale Arizona, and the new coupe managed to collect $2.1 million for the American Heart Association and Bob Woodruff Foundation. The model is in a unique color combination with a matte gray body, red mirror caps, and black wheels. Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda signed the engine cover.

Toyota is now teasing a tuned Supra concept to debut at the aftermarket-focused Osaka Automesse. The simple drawing of it only reveals that the tweaked car has a big, fixed wing on the back.

Source: Toyota