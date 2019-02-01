On paper, the Acura NSX and Lamborghini Huracán seem well-matched. A previous Dragtimes encounter with these two supercars proved the NSX had something of a speed advantage, but then again, the NSX had some performance tweaks whereas the Lambo was stock. This time around, the action features two completely stock machines racing at a proper quarter-mile track – specifically, Palm Beach International Raceway in Florida. How will the showdown go this time?

For starters, let's compare those stats. The Huracán is an LP610-4, making 602 horsepower (449 kilowatts) from its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10. The NSX offers up a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6, but it’s also a hybrid packing electric motors for a combined 573 hp (427 kW). More importantly for drag racing, the electric thrust delivers instant-on torque for neck-pinching acceleration. The trade-off, however, is a weight penalty of nearly 400 pounds compared to the Lamborghini.

7 Photos

The video features only one race, and as always, we’ll not completely spoil the action. There are some points to ponder as you take in the excitement, courtesy of this contest taking place at an actual drag strip with functioning timing gear. Thanks to the all-important time slip (shown at the end of the video) we can see reaction times – the time for which each driver hits the gas once the light goes green – are extremely close.

In fact, the times are just one-hundredth of a second apart, which tells us this race is an excellent side-by-side comparison of each car’s performance. Additionally, neither vehicle had traction issues and both appeared to use launch control, so yeah, this race is about as good as it gets for a side-by-side comparo.

Which car wins? The screenshots probably tell the tale, and a closer analysis of the time slip at the end backs it all up. However, there were several other Lambo-versus-NSX matchups held during this event, and those videos are forthcoming.

Here’s hoping they’re just as good as this one.

Source: Dragtimes via YouTube