Hybrids and electric vehicles may be the future at the Volkswagen Group, but the combustion engine will still dominate many years from now. For those in need of diesel-like fuel economy without the disadvantages of a TDI-powered car, VAG offers a decent number of vehicles powered by gasoline engines that can run on compressed natural gas.

Following the launch of the SEAT Arona TGI and the updated Skoda Octavia G-TEC, the VW core brand is unveiling today revised versions of Polo TGI and the bigger Golf TGI. Powered by a 90-hp 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine, the supermini has gained a third CNG tank carrying 16.5 liters of natural gas to increase the grand total to 91.5 liters. As per the new and more realistic Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), the subcompact hatchback can now travel for up to 368 kilometers (229 miles) purely in CNG mode.

As far as the Golf TGI is concerned, it’s been upgraded to a new 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that needs 3.5 – 3.6 kg of natural gas for every 100 kilometers (62 miles) covered. The 130-hp powertrain runs on the TGI Miller combustion process and makes use of a turbocharger benefitting from variable turbine geometry allowing more air to go into the cylinders. Compared to its predecessor, the Golf TGI can travel for an additional 80 km (50 miles) on natural gas while slashing emissions to as low as 95 g/km.

VW points out the main advantages of purchasing a car that is CNG-friendly. Not only is it more fuel efficient than a regular gasoline-fueled car of the same size, but it cuts emissions by approximately 25 percent.

With the eighth-generation Golf right around the corner, this could very well be the last update VW is applying to the Mk7. Of course, we won’t have a problem with the folks from Wolfsburg if they’ll send off the current Golf with the much-hyped R420 version…

Source: Volkswagen