California-based Misha Designs made a name for itself after tuning various prancing horses from Maranello, with the 458 Italia and the 488 GTB being the most popular. That being said, the aftermarket specialist also offers a multitude of body kits for numerous Porsche and Mercedes models, while its latest project is based on something more exotic.

The “entry-level” Lamborghini was the subject of an extensive makeover heavily based on carbon fiber. Everything that has been changed compared to the standard raging bull has gone through this diet, including the front and rear bumpers as well as the prominent wing at the back and the skirts and large air intakes on the sides. Looking mighty aggressive, the LP610-4 has the body kit parts installed using the supercar’s original mounting points, so the naturally aspirated V10 machine doesn’t have to go through any significant changes – just replace the original body panels with the custom goodies and you’re done.

3 Photos

Beyond the changes made to the Huracan’s sharp coupe body, Misha Designs has also developed a significantly more aggressive exhaust tips design flanking the restyled diffuser. Some of the body panels are painted in the same color as the rest of the body while others adopt a naked carbon fiber look just so you know this isn’t an ordinary Huracan.

Although actual images of the body kit have not been released, Misha Designs has informed us those interested can already place an order for the package and will take delivery either in May or June. Should you want to go all out, even the hood and fenders in carbon fiber to further cut fat. It would be interesting to find out how much weight is saved over the regular Huracan LP610-4, which tips the scales at 1,422 kilograms (3,135 pounds) before you start adding the necessary fluids.

Source: Misha Designs