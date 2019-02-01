Lexus is attempting to inject more pizzazz into its NX posh crossover by giving it the special edition treatment. Based on the NX 300 F Sport, the Black Line suggests the limited-run model comes in a dark shade, but in reality, you can have it in Obsidian, Atomic Silver, and an exclusive Ultra White shade. To spruce things up, Toyota’s luxury division will throw in lower body side graphics and those rather cool 19-inch forged alloy wheels with a split spoke design.

Available with either front- or all-wheel drive, the new Lexus NX 300 F Sport Black Line comes generously equipped on the inside where the main highlight is the sound system. Exclusive to this version, the 14-speaker Mark Levinson setup pumps out 835 watts and works together with the 10.3-inch infotainment system incorporating a touchpad for ease of use.

Not many people will be happy to hear about this feature, but it’s our job to point it out – the crossover has the Active Sound Control (ASC) system, which is Lexus’ way of saying the engine’s note is artificially enhanced and sent through the cabin speakers. Also inside, the Arctic White and Black body-hugging seats can only be had on this version, although there’s no image of the cabin just yet. We do know the headliner is also black, and that you get fancy floor mats, cargo mat, and even a key glove.

Production will be limited to only 1,000 units and you’ll be able to check it out in the metal at a Lexus dealer near you in the United States later this month. The FWD model kicks off at $48,575 whereas the AWD model costs from $49,975. Lexus will have the NX 300 F Sport Black Line on display at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show where it will share the spotlight with the 2019 LC 500 Inspiration Edition that was revealed a couple of days ago.

Source: Lexus