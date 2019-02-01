Production is limited to just 1,000 units.
Lexus is attempting to inject more pizzazz into its NX posh crossover by giving it the special edition treatment. Based on the NX 300 F Sport, the Black Line suggests the limited-run model comes in a dark shade, but in reality, you can have it in Obsidian, Atomic Silver, and an exclusive Ultra White shade. To spruce things up, Toyota’s luxury division will throw in lower body side graphics and those rather cool 19-inch forged alloy wheels with a split spoke design.
Available with either front- or all-wheel drive, the new Lexus NX 300 F Sport Black Line comes generously equipped on the inside where the main highlight is the sound system. Exclusive to this version, the 14-speaker Mark Levinson setup pumps out 835 watts and works together with the 10.3-inch infotainment system incorporating a touchpad for ease of use.
Not many people will be happy to hear about this feature, but it’s our job to point it out – the crossover has the Active Sound Control (ASC) system, which is Lexus’ way of saying the engine’s note is artificially enhanced and sent through the cabin speakers. Also inside, the Arctic White and Black body-hugging seats can only be had on this version, although there’s no image of the cabin just yet. We do know the headliner is also black, and that you get fancy floor mats, cargo mat, and even a key glove.
Production will be limited to only 1,000 units and you’ll be able to check it out in the metal at a Lexus dealer near you in the United States later this month. The FWD model kicks off at $48,575 whereas the AWD model costs from $49,975. Lexus will have the NX 300 F Sport Black Line on display at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show where it will share the spotlight with the 2019 LC 500 Inspiration Edition that was revealed a couple of days ago.
Source: Lexus
2019 Lexus NX Gets Distinct Styling, Touches with the Black Line Treatment
- Introduction of Mark Levinson Audio in the NX series
- Exclusive Artic White and Black contrast seats with matching key glove and mats
- Body styling featuring exterior bodyside graphic, F SPORT 19” forged alloy wheel
Building on the sporty styling of the NX F SPORT, features such as Lexus Safety System+ and Lexus Enform Wi-Fi (with 4GB of space included for the first year) and Apple CarPlay still provide the support needed for a busy lifestyle. The NX F SPORT Black Line vehicles enhance the driving experience through unique styling and design touches on both the interior and exterior of the vehicle.
Elevated Driving Experience with Attention to the Details
Once inside, guests will experience two all-new firsts for the NX – exclusive Mark Levinson 14-speaker, 835-watt Premium Surround Sound Audio System complemented by unique F SPORT Arctic White and Black seats. The body-hugging, quilted NuLuxe ® sport seat surfaces are exclusive to the F SPORT family, and for the Black Line Special Edition, they are coordinated with a black headliner, unique floor mats, cargo mat, and key gloves.
Guests will appreciate the exclusive 10.3” Navigation System multimedia display for the NX Black Line, accessed with the Remote Touch Interface (RTI), a touchpad with palm rest in the center console. Traditionally part of an upgrade, the display predictive traffic information, including detour preview, ETA calculation and low-fuel coordination with nearby fuel stations. The subscription-free Lexus Enform® App Suite 2.0 is standard across all models.
Additional upgraded features that come standard in the NX F SPORT Black Line include Comfort Package with Blind Spot Monitor and Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Intuitive Parking Assist, Power Rear Door with Kick Sensor, Moonroof and Auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror. The Lexus NX 300 F SPORT Black Line brings the sound of the revving engine inside with Active Sound Control (ASC), which brings some of the engine note through the speakers and enhances it, with volume adjustable by the driver. Guests will find the perfect balance of combination of comfort and excitement All of which bring the comforts and excitement of driving within the control of the driver.
Accentuated Luxury SUV with Enhanced Exterior Styling
Available in Ultra White, Obsidian and Atomic Silver this limited run of 1,000 NX units will turn heads with its F SPORT Forged Split-six spoke 19” wheels and lower sport body side graphic. These F SPORT Forged Split-six 19” Alloy Wheels achieve
With 1,000 units of this special edition crossover in production, the 2019 NX 300 F SPORT Black Line Edition will begin arriving at dealerships in February. It has starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of the following:
- NX 300 F SPORT FWD - $48,575
- NX 300 F SPORT AWD - $49,975