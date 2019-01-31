We’re very excited to see the insane Limo-Jet featured in a new video from Barcroft Cars on YouTube. It’s the latest clip in the channel’s Ridiculous Rides series, and having been among the first automotive sites to feature this crazy machine, we know it’s absolutely ridiculous in the best possible way.

In case you somehow forgot, here are the Limo-Jet’s key stats. It’s 42 feet long from nose to tail, and yes, it’s built from a real Lear Jet aluminum fuselage. The vertical stabilizer stretches over 11 feet in the air, and if that doesn’t make the sheer size of this thing come alive in your brain, those small-looking wheels front and back are 28 inches in diameter. So yeah, it’s big.

The video tour gives us a better look inside the Limo-Jet, because let’s face it – riding in the back is what this thing was built for. It accommodates eight passengers, which might seem a bit light considering the size but lest ye forget, it’s also packed full of audio and video gear for a proper rolling party. And when the Limo-Jet comes to a stop, the party can expand outside thanks to banks of speakers hidden beneath the jet engines on either side.

Speaking of those jet nacelles, they don’t power the Limo-Jet. The housings contain more speakers and lights to enhance the outdoor party, while also creating a cool afterburner effect at the rear. Actual motivation comes from a GM Vortec V8 burning simple gasoline, tucked into the back and sending power to the rear wheels. Jetsetter Inc. co-owner Frank DeAngelo reckons the sleek road-going Lear Jet could reach 100 mph at full speed, but that’s not really the point of the project. At 42 feet long, it’s already hard enough to maneuver on public streets, and yes, the Limo-Jet is street legal.

If you should feel an irresistible need to own such a wild machine, Jettsetter Inc. could build a few more. In fact, the company would like to create a handful if demand is there, but the cost isn’t cheap. In the video, DeAngelo says there’s well over $1 million invested in this first incarnation, and he couldn’t part with it for anything less than $5 million.

Money well spent as far as we’re concerned.

Source: Barcroft Cars via YouTube