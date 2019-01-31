Should you be willing to pay more than the $65,700 base price Porsche is asking for the base Cayenne in the United States for a bit more style at the expense of practicality, a sleeker version is en route. Seen here is a Cayenne “Coupe” (fingers crossed it will go by a different name) in the Turbo specification as reflected by the quad exhausts, so it will command a premium over the $124,600 regular model. What’s with this contraption you ask? Long story short, it’s what the BMW X6 is to the X5 and the Mercedes GLE Coupe to the GLE.

Porsche can’t resist the temptation and will hop on the coupe-SUV bandwagon with a derivative of the Cayenne that will have a slightly more sloped roofline even though it’s not immediately noticeable on this prototype. The test vehicle may seem virtually undisguised at a first glance, but there’s still plenty of camo at the back, finished in the same black as the actual metal. Look closer and you will notice a fake chrome trim to mimic the outline of the standard Cayenne’s greenhouse when in fact the “coupe” will have modified side windows. The roof-mounted rear spoiler already looks different than the one installed on the normal Cayenne Turbo.

8 Photos

The new Cayenne body style is expected to land in the following months and go on sale before the end of the year. Engines, gearboxes, technology, interior, and just about everything else you can think of will be taken directly from the standard model. While the top-of-the-line version upon launch will be this Turbo version, a bonkers Turbo S E-Hybrid will be added later in the life cycle with as much as 671 horsepower as seen in the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Who knows, maybe the launch of the “coupe” will be the right time to introduce the flagship variant.

Photos: Automedia