While we’re all patiently waiting for Chevrolet to finally introduce the mid-engined Corvette, the company with the bowtie emblem keeps pumping out special editions of the C7. It was only last week when the Drivers Series Edition debuted at Daytona for the U.S. market and now some parts of Europe where Chevy is still available is getting a Final Edition of the Vette.

As you may recall, General Motors announced plans to retire the Chevy brand from Europe at the end of 2013, but with some exceptions in the form of the Corvette and Camaro. The former is now getting a limited-run variant combing the “best attributes of the seventh generation,” according to the press release. It can be had exclusively as a coupe in either Grand Sport or Z06 flavors, and buyers get to pick from Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic or Sebring Orange Tintcoat Metallic exterior colors.

2 Photos

That doesn’t sound special edition material, but the Final Edition is about more than just some shiny paint schemes. The list of goodies is quite comprehensive and includes Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes with gray calipers and glossy black alloy wheels, along with an aerodynamic package with a front splitter and side skirts both made from carbon fiber. Go for the Grand Sport and you’ll get black hash marks on the fenders.

The upgrades continue inside the cabin where the Corvette Final Edition gets competition sports seats and a carbon fiber trim package. To sweeten the deal, Chevy will throw in the performance data recorder, black Nappa leather, and sueded microfiber.

In Germany, the Grand Sport-based Final Edition retails for €116,500 whereas the Z06-based variant will set you back €139,500. Chevy has also released pricing details for the Swiss market where the special C7 costs 130,000 Swiss francs and 153,200 Swiss francs, respectively.

Source: Chevrolet