How Sublime: Heritage-inspired High-impact Green Is Back For 2019 Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger

· Dodge//SRT continues to answer enthusiast demand by highlighting a wide variety of available high-impact exterior paint colors; Sublime joins B5 Blue, Go Mango, F8 Green, Plum Crazy and TorRed

· Last available on the Dodge Challenger in 2015 and the Charger in 2007

· This is the first time Sublime is available on Charger Scat Pack and Charger SRT Hellcat models; Sublime is also returning to the Challenger T/A for the first time since 1970

· Dealers can begin ordering Sublime on 2019 Dodge Challenger and Charger models in February

· Dodge Challenger had its best sales year ever in 2018

· Dodge Charger led the U.S. large car sedan segment for the fifth year in a row in 2018

January 30, 2019, Auburn Hills, Mich. – Despite the polar vortex, Dodge//SRT is looking ahead to brighten things up just in time for the spring muscle car season by bringing back the heritage-inspired color Sublime. For the first time ever, Sublime is available on Charger Scat Pack, Charger SRT Hellcat and Challenger Widebody models. Sublime is also returning to the Challenger T/A for the first time since 1970.

Sublime joins the available high-impact paint colors such as B5 Blue, Go Mango, F8 Green, Plum Crazy and TorRed on both 2019 Dodge Challenger and Charger lineups.

“Our Dodge//SRT muscle cars give our customers what they want, an incredibly wide variety of performance models and high-impact color options. Whether it’s Sublime paint, all-wheel drive capability or 797 horsepower, Charger and Challenger stand out,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands—Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and FIAT - FCA North America. “By bringing back a high-impact color like Sublime across the 2019 Challenger and Charger lineups, we’re continuing to give our enthusiast customers another way to make their muscle cars even more unique when they showcase the legendary Dodge performance attitude.”

Both Challenger and Charger models in Sublime will be on display at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.

Sublime was first introduced during the 1970 model year on all Dodge vehicles except the Polara and Monaco models. In 2007, Dodge produced a limited number of Charger R/T Daytona models with Sublime exterior. Most recently, Sublime was available across the Dodge Challenger vehicle lineup during the 2015 model year.

The return of Sublime brings a sense of performance nostalgia and powerful bursts of high-impact paint color to highways and dragstrips across the country.

Dealers can begin ordering Sublime on 2019 Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger models in February.

2019 Dodge Challenger

Dodge launches the most powerful SRT Hellcat lineup ever in 2019, by leveraging the power of the record-setting Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to introduce the new performance halo for the brand and the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car – the 797-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye.



The Challenger SRT Hellcat returns with output now starting at 717 horsepower and both Hellcat models feature a new dual-snorkel hood that pays homage to the distinctive Dodge design themes from some of its most famous muscle cars, including the 1970 Dart Swinger and 1971 Demon. The new R/T Scat Pack Widebody includes fender flares, adding 3.5 inches of body width, 20 x 11-inch forged wheels, 305/35ZR20 Pirelli tires and larger six-piston Brembo brakes in the front for improved on-road and on-track performance. The new Challenger GT rear-wheel-drive model extends its performance capabilities with standard Super Track Pak features, performance hood, splitter and seats, for the first time ever with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine.



Eight distinct models make up the reconfigured vehicle lineup for 2019: SXT, SXT AWD, GT, GT AWD, R/T, R/T Scat Pack, SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye. Numerous option packages offer all the upgrades, unique heritage cues and additional performance that Dodge//SRT customers demand. Challenger offers a full range of engine options, including the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 on SXT, SXT AWD, GT and GT AWD models, the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 in the R/T models, the naturally aspirated 392 HEMI V-8 on R/T Scat Pack models, the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V-8 on the SRT Hellcat and a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI high-output V-8 on the SRT Hellcat Redeye.

For the 2019 model year, the Dodge Challenger is available in 15 exterior colors including: B5 Blue, Destroyer Grey, F8 Green, Go Mango, Granite Crystal, Indigo Blue, Maximum Steel, Octane Red, Pitch Black, Plum Crazy, Sublime, TorRed, Triple Nickel, Yellow Jacket (no longer available to order) and White Knuckle.

2019 Dodge Charger

From the quickest, fastest and most powerful sedan in the world to V-6 efficiency and all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability, the Dodge Charger lineup is designed and engineered to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence as America’s only four-door muscle car. Dodge Charger’s rear-wheel-drive (RWD) architecture enables a model lineup highlighted by extensive performance-driven powertrains with the latest technology under the hood and behind the wheel – further building on the Dodge brand’s promise to deliver American performance machines with world-class power, efficiency, technology, authentic materials and standout styling.



Standard on every Dodge Charger model is the innovative TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. Charger offers a full range of powerful engine options on six distinct models, including the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 on Charger SXT, SXT AWD and GT, the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 on R/T models, the naturally aspirated 392 HEMI V-8 on Scat Pack models and the 707-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI SRT Hellcat V-8.



For 2019, Dodge repositions the lineup to include a new Charger SXT AWD model and a new Charger GT RWD performance V-6 model. Charger GT and R/T models get the performance look and features standard and receive a full complement of race-bred chassis upgrades. Charger Scat Pack and SRT Hellcat feature standard performance upgrades, including Launch Assist and Line Lock; a new performance grille with dual air inlets; new Launch Control switch on R/T Scat Pack; and Torque Reserve, After-Run Chiller on SRT Hellcat.

For the 2019 model year, the Dodge Charger is available in 14 exterior colors including: B5 Blue, Destroyer Grey, F8 Green, Go Mango, Granite Crystal, IndiGo Blue, Maximum Steel, Octane Red, Pitch Black, Plum Crazy, Sublime, TorRed, Triple Nickel and White Knuckle.