BMW has a testing facility in the far north, near Lapland in Finland. Cold weather testing is in full swing this time of year, and our spy photographers in the region caught the big 8 Series four-door skating through the snow. It’s been nearly two months since we last saw a prototype out and about, but little has changed in the camouflage department. BMW even still keeps its badges covered, as if anyone could mistake that ginormous kidney grille for an Audi or Mercedes-Benz.

There is a new takeaway from these shots, however, and we have Mother Nature to thank for it. The four-door model will obviously differ the most from the 8 Series coupe at the rear, and the abundance of swirling snow clings to the Bimmer’s backside in a manner that clearly reveals body lines under the black camo wrap. The rear fascia looks to be a carbon copy from the coupe, and the taillights appear very similar as well. However, we do think the lenses on the decklid will narrow just a bit – look closely and you can see a slight kink in the top portion of the lens that isn’t visible on the coupe.

11 Photos

The four-door model (we loathe to call it a Gran Coupe, but that’s almost certainly the moniker which will befall the suave sedan) will obviously wear different quarter panels and doors, not to mention a roof designed to better accommodate rear-seat passengers. The addition of two more doors does dampen the raked beltline from the coupe, but thus far we’re impressed with how BMW has managed to capture the two-door’s elegant roofline for the four-door variant.

Interior and powertrain options will almost certainly be the same as the current 8-Series coupe, with a 523-horsepower (390-kilowatt) 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 powering the range-topping model. Thusly motivated, the Gran Coupe should be a good competitor to its German rivals, namely the Porsche Panamera, Audi A7 Sportback, and Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door.

We don’t have any hints as to when all the wrap will be removed, but a reveal later this year is virtually guaranteed.

Source: Automedia