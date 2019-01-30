Jaguar is injecting its F-Type with a bit more excitement, at least when it comes to appearance. The automaker announced a new Checkered Flag Limited Edition model today, which adds some spice to both coupe and convertible models. The package is designed to celebrate Jaguar’s sports car heritage, starting with the XK 120 in 1948.

The exterior changes begin with a contrasting black roof for coupe models. Similarly, the otherwise-optional Exterior Black Design Pack is included as standard kit for the Checkered Flag Limited Edition, which adds extended side sills to the exterior. The special model rides on exclusive 20-inch wheels that are, predictably, also adorned with black trim.

Inside, the Checkered Flag Limited Edition gets a Windsor Leather interior that includes brushed aluminum trim on the center console and headrests embossed with checkered flags. Contract stitching for the ebony seats is available in either red or cirrus. And as a constant reminder for drivers that this isn’t a typical F-Type, there’s a subtle checkered flag logo on the steering wheel and a red leather strip to mark the wheel’s straight-up position. Because, you know, race car.

18 Photos

The rest of the car is standard F-Type, though the Checkered Flag model is based on the higher-spec F-Type R-Dynamic variant. It’s available with either the rear-wheel-drive turbocharged four-pot making 296 horsepower (221 kilowatts) or the supercharged V6 belting out 380 hp (283 kW) to all four wheels. The eight-speed gearbox remains the only shifting option.

“Perfect proportions, design purity and visual drama – every Jaguar must express these qualities, and none more so than F-Type,” said Ian Callum, Jaguar’s director of design. “In creating the Checkered Flag Limited Edition we’ve focused on details which enhance the presence of the F-Type and promise of performance – and in doing so, made a fitting celebration of 70 years of beautiful, fast, Jaguar sports cars.”

Jaguar doesn’t say how many Checkered Flag Limited Edition models it will build, but pricing in the U.S. starts at $71,900.

Source: Jaguar