Hyundai’s minute-long Super Bowl ad will run at some point during the first quarter of the big game this Sunday, but the automaker couldn’t resist dropping the full monte a few days early. You can watch the commercial above, starring actor, director, and all-around funnyman Jason Bateman. There’s also a cameo by the new Hyundai Palisade, and yes, the commercial is worth your time because it’s quite amusing. Scratch that – it’s downright hilarious.

Here’s a quick synopsis. Bateman plays the role of a witty elevator operator, but it’s not a normal ride in an office building. We’re tempted to call it a hellevator, since some of the stops include root canal, jury duty, and one that hits particularly close to our often-airborne team of Motor1.com editors, middle seat on an airplane. Below all those illustrious locations, however, comes the car shopping floor. And you know what? Hyundai isn’t wrong when it comes to the fact that many people absolutely hate shopping for a new car.

That’s the ultimate hook for this commercial. Hyundai is promoting its Shopper Assurance program for buyers, which seeks to take the hassle and sting out of the car-shopping experience. It promises transparent pricing for easier negotiations, flexible test drives where the dealer brings the car to the customer, quicker closing and delivery times, and a three-day vehicle exchange for those who get a touch of buyer’s remorse after the ink is dry on the paperwork.

“We understand that shopping for a new car is typically something people don’t look forward to,” said Dean Evans, chief marketing officer for Hyundai Motor America. “However, our dealers are using Shopper Assurance as a north star in helping evolve and improve the retail experience. This year’s Super Bowl spot communicates the program in a fun, lighthearted way that viewers will relate to.”

Super Bowl LIII airs this Sunday on CBS.

Source: Hyundai