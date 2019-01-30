The Flare Yellow paint finally arrives in America, and there's an interior to match.
The 2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Edition brightens the Chicago Auto Show by covering the grand tourer's svelte body in Flare Yellow paint for the first time in the United States. The colorful coupe goes on sale in April for $106,210, and Lexus is limiting American availability to just 100 examples.
In addition to the bright yellow paint, the LC 500 Inspiration Edition's exterior features exposed carbon fiber elements for the roof and lower grille insert. it rides on dark 21-inch wheels with an array of Y-shaped spokes.
Stepping inside, occupants find yellow Alcantara door panel inserts that evoke the shade on the exterior. The seats have white semi-aniline leather upholstery, and yellow stitching accents them, in addition to the dashboard, center console, and glovebox.
The powertrain is the same as the standard LC 500. A 5.0-liter V8 produces 471 horsepower and routes to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic. The coupe can hit 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds.
The 100 folks who buy the LC 500 Inspiration Edition also get a garment bag with a Flare Yellow lining and matching stitching.
Lexus has been showing off the Flare Yellow paint on the LC 500 for several months. The bright shade debuted on the coupe as a concept during Monterey Car Week. The company debuted a production version (gallery above) to Europe at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.
Lexus appears ready to broaden the LC lineup after showing off a convertible concept at the Detroit Auto Show. The company is seriously hinting that a production version is on the way, and the droptop would look amazing in this bright yellow color.
Source: Lexus
2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series Debuts in Chicago
A limited-production coupe with an awe-inspiring appearance
First offering of Flare Yellow exterior paint for the LC in the U.S.
Unique interior features custom colors, materials and door sills
January 30, 2019
CHICAGO (January 30, 2019) – Lexus is bringing some heat to the 2019 Chicago Auto Show with the first public appearance of the 2019 LC 500 Inspiration Edition. The third vehicle in the Lexus Inspiration Series, this LC 500 is a limited-edition model that features a unique mix of colors and features that build on the coupe’s stunning design.
All 2019 LC 500 Inspiration Series coupes feature vibrant Flare Yellow paint, a rich, metallic shade of yellow that’s eye catching from a distance, yet subtly handsome up close where the deep layers of paint highlight every crease in the sheetmetal. Standard 21-inch wheels and tires give this LC the perfect stance while the carbon fiber roof and lower grille insert add just the right amount of contrast.
The interior of the LC Inspiration Series also gets several unique design elements. Bespoke Yellow door inserts made of Alcantara connect the exterior to the cabin while the standard touring seats feature semi-aniline leather with yellow stitching. That same stitching is also used on the instrument panel, console and glovebox to give the entire cabin a one-of-a-kind look.
It's not exactly a one-of-a-kind look, however, as there will be a total of 100 of these LC 500 Inspiration Series cars produced. An inscription on the carbon fiber door sills marks each car as part of this exclusive production run and each car will come with a matching leather Lexus garment bag that folds into a spacious travel bag. Flare Yellow lining highlights the inside panels, and double yellow stitching adorns the top hem which makes it a perfect complement for a weekend getaway in this new LC.
The LC Inspiration Series is powered by the same 5.0-liter, normally aspirated V8 found in every LC 500 coupe. It sends 471-horsepower to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission, a setup that is capable of delivering a 0-to-60 mph time of just 4.4 seconds.
The 2019 LC 500 Inspiration Series will go on sale in April starting at $106,210 not including destination.
