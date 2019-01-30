The 2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Edition brightens the Chicago Auto Show by covering the grand tourer's svelte body in Flare Yellow paint for the first time in the United States. The colorful coupe goes on sale in April for $106,210, and Lexus is limiting American availability to just 100 examples.

In addition to the bright yellow paint, the LC 500 Inspiration Edition's exterior features exposed carbon fiber elements for the roof and lower grille insert. it rides on dark 21-inch wheels with an array of Y-shaped spokes.

Stepping inside, occupants find yellow Alcantara door panel inserts that evoke the shade on the exterior. The seats have white semi-aniline leather upholstery, and yellow stitching accents them, in addition to the dashboard, center console, and glovebox.

The powertrain is the same as the standard LC 500. A 5.0-liter V8 produces 471 horsepower and routes to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic. The coupe can hit 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds.

The 100 folks who buy the LC 500 Inspiration Edition also get a garment bag with a Flare Yellow lining and matching stitching.

Lexus has been showing off the Flare Yellow paint on the LC 500 for several months. The bright shade debuted on the coupe as a concept during Monterey Car Week. The company debuted a production version (gallery above) to Europe at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.

Lexus appears ready to broaden the LC lineup after showing off a convertible concept at the Detroit Auto Show. The company is seriously hinting that a production version is on the way, and the droptop would look amazing in this bright yellow color.

Source: Lexus