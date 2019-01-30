Take a look at the upcoming Fiat Mobi pickup, or try to at least because the engineers cover the vehicle with some much black body cladding that it's nearly impossible to see what's underneath.

The standard Mobi is a compact, five-door hatchback that Fiat sells in South America. These spy shots suggest the company is now developing a tiny pickup version. It's a similar concept to the old Fiesta-based Ford Courier in Latin America that adds a truck bed to a small car.

The Mobi pickup appears to be a little longer than the standard hatchback, which likely provides the room for the cargo bed. Other details are hard to notice because of the significant amount of body cladding.

Thankfully, our pals at Motor1.com's Brazilian edition know a little more about what the Mobi pickup should offer. According to them, the little truck uses an updated version of the platform from the Fiat Fiorino – a tiny cargo van. The engine range reportedly includes a 1.4-liter four-cylinder making 88 horsepower (66 kilowatts) and a 1.3-liter three-cylinder with 109 hp (81 kW). Both powerplants would be available with a five-speed manual, and the 1.3-liter mill would have an optional six-speed automatic. Look for a launch in South America in the first quarter of 2020.

Since the Mobi isn't available outside of South America, the pickup would likely be exclusive to that market, too. However, Ford is testing the waters of whether the United States would accept a unibody truck by building one from the Focus' platform. Maybe if the Blue Oval's little carry-all is a success Fiat might consider bringing a vehicle like this to the U.S.

Source: Automedia