2019 CAMARO ZL1 1LE: FASTER AND MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER

10-speed automatic transmission will be available late February

2019-01-29







DETROIT — The 2019 Camaro ZL1 1LE — the fastest, most track-capable Camaro ever — will offer an available 10-speed automatic transmission beginning late February.

During development, Chevy engineers pushed the limits of the automatic transmission to be more than one half second faster than the standard manual on General Motors’ 2.9-mile Milford Road Course. In fact, on longer tracks like the Nürburgring where you can take advantage of the lightning-quick shifts and all 10 gears, drivers can expect to shave off several seconds from their previous lap times with the six-speed manual ZL1 1LE.

“This transmission is optimized for speed,” said Camaro Chief Engineer Mark Dickens. “With unique Track Mode calibrations and 10 gears, you are always in the perfect gear when rolling on or off the throttle. You may not be a professional race car driver, but now you can shift like one.”

Not only does the 10-speed transmission save time at the track, it gives customers more performance options. The automatic provides standard paddle shifters for when they want a more engaging experience.

This new transmission comes with many changes that live up to the requirements of the 1LE performance package. Unique calibrations were made to the transmission, electronic limited slip differential and performance traction management system. The front and rear Multimatic DSSV® (Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve) dampers have been tuned to accommodate the quicker shifts in weight transfer. New hardware includes a new transmission oil pan and an additional cooling duct for the steering gear.

“Adding an automatic transmission is another example of the Camaro portfolio delivering what customers want. This ultimate 1LE is another appealing option that is true to its racing heritage,” said Steve Majoros, director of Chevrolet passenger car and crossover marketing.

Additional ZL1 1LE features include:

Downforce-producing aero: Unique features include a carbon fiber rear wing, specific air deflectors and dive planes on the front fascia that produce grip-generating downforce to help the car stick harder and drive faster in turns.

Adjustable suspension: Racing-derived, lightweight Multimatic DSSV® dampers front and rear offer exceptional wheel and vehicle control. The front-end ride height is adjustable, along with the camber geometry. The rear stabilizer bar also offers three-way adjustability.

Wheels and tires: Specific lightweight forged aluminum wheels are an inch wider but an inch smaller in diameter, front and rear, than standard ZL1 wheels and are used with new summer-only Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires1 that deliver max lateral grip of 1.10g.

Lighter weight: The lighter wheels and dampers, along with thinner rear glass and a fixed-back rear seat, contribute to more than 50-pound lower curb weight than a standard ZL1 Coupe.

Supercharged performance and more: The power behind the ZL1 1LE is the 650-horsepower, supercharged LT4 engine. Brembo brakes are included, along with dual-zone automatic climate control, Bose premium audio system, heated and ventilated front seats and heated steering wheel.

The ZL1 1LE Track Performance Package has an MSRP of $7,500 and the available 10-speed automatic transmission an MSRP of $1,595.

1Do not use summer-only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire-and-wheel combinations. Unapproved combinations may change the vehicle’s performance characteristics. For important tire and wheel information, go to https://my.chevrolet.com/learn/tires/ or see your dealer.