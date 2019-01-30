Update: We reached out to Chevy to get a little more info on the new 10-speed for the ZL1 1LE. The gearbox weighs about 26 pounds more than the existing six-speed manual.

The company isn't willing to discuss specific acceleration and top speed figures for the muscle car with the automatic, but Chevy spokesperson Christopher Bonelli told us: "The lightning-quick shifts of the 10-speed will provide similar improvements for 0-60 and quarter-mile mile times as it did on the standard ZL1. More important for this car is track capability, so the quick down/up shifts when entering/exiting corners is a huge benefit."

The 2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is now quicker and easier to drive thanks to a newly available 10-speed automatic transmission. Buyers can start getting the new gearbox in late February. The 10-speed goes for $1,595 in addition to the 1LE package's $7,500.

4 Photos

The 10-speed is largely the same gearbox available in the 2019 Camaro SS, but Chevy's engineers tweak the calibrations for the transmission, electronic limited-slip differential, and traction control to match the ZL1 1LE's 6.2-liter supercharged V8 with 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (880 Newton-meters) of torque. The setup for the Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve dampers also have revisions to cope with the quicker weight transfer when swapping gears.

According to the Bowtie, the 10-speed auto makes the ZL1 1LE a half-second quicker around the 2.9-mile Milford Road Course than the model with the existing six-speed manual. The company predicts the new transmission's quicker shifts and extra cogs would also shave off time from the hardcore Camaro's Nürburgring lap time of 7:16.04.

Other than the new gearbox and its related tweaks, the ZL1 1LE package carries over unchanged from last year. Buyers still get a more aggressive body that includes canards at the front corners and a carbon fiber rear wing. The model rides on forged aluminum wheels with sticky Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires that allow for 1.1g of lateral grip. Thinner rear glass and a fixed back seat help shed 50 pounds (22.68 kilograms). Brembo brakes with six-piston calipers and 15.4-inch rotors in front handle stopping duties.

Source: Chevrolet