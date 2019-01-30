To find the last story we’ve written about Ginetta’s road cars, we have to go back in time to the year 2013 when the G60 and G40R made an appearance at Salon Privé. The former packed a 3.7-liter V6 of Ford Mustang origins, with 310 hp on tap and a curb weight of just 1,080 kg (2,380 lbs). The latter was essentially a road-legal variant of the G40 race car and came with a 200-hp four-cylinder engine in a car that tipped the scales at just 850 kg (1,873 lbs).

Fast forward to present day, Ginetta is kicking off the teaser campaign for an all-new car that will play in a superior league by featuring a V8. The naturally aspirated engine will develop more than 600 horsepower, and according to a report published by Autocar, it will have a 6.0-liter displacement. Designed and manufactured in-house, the “super-compact” powertrain is derived from racing and will be hooked up to a sequential gearbox built by the company.

2 Photos

Little else is known about the supercar, but the Leeds-based company does hint at an extremely lightweight construction thanks to a full carbon fiber body wrapping a carbon fiber tub chassis. The aforementioned report mentions the engineers are targeting a curb weight of just 1,200 kg (2,645 lbs) for a supercar expected to deliver “blistering” acceleration and top out at “well beyond” 200 mph (322 kph).

A full reveal is allegedly programmed to take place in a little over a month from now at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, with customer deliveries slated to commence towards the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the motorsport division is searching for potential new partners to enter the Ginetta G60-LT-P1 AER car in the FIA World Endurance Championship. The LMP1 racer took part last June in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but skipped the subsequent WEC rounds due to lack of funding.

Source: Ginetta