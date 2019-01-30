Full carbon fiber body and tub chassis hint at a low weight.
To find the last story we’ve written about Ginetta’s road cars, we have to go back in time to the year 2013 when the G60 and G40R made an appearance at Salon Privé. The former packed a 3.7-liter V6 of Ford Mustang origins, with 310 hp on tap and a curb weight of just 1,080 kg (2,380 lbs). The latter was essentially a road-legal variant of the G40 race car and came with a 200-hp four-cylinder engine in a car that tipped the scales at just 850 kg (1,873 lbs).
Fast forward to present day, Ginetta is kicking off the teaser campaign for an all-new car that will play in a superior league by featuring a V8. The naturally aspirated engine will develop more than 600 horsepower, and according to a report published by Autocar, it will have a 6.0-liter displacement. Designed and manufactured in-house, the “super-compact” powertrain is derived from racing and will be hooked up to a sequential gearbox built by the company.
Little else is known about the supercar, but the Leeds-based company does hint at an extremely lightweight construction thanks to a full carbon fiber body wrapping a carbon fiber tub chassis. The aforementioned report mentions the engineers are targeting a curb weight of just 1,200 kg (2,645 lbs) for a supercar expected to deliver “blistering” acceleration and top out at “well beyond” 200 mph (322 kph).
A full reveal is allegedly programmed to take place in a little over a month from now at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, with customer deliveries slated to commence towards the end of the year.
Meanwhile, the motorsport division is searching for potential new partners to enter the Ginetta G60-LT-P1 AER car in the FIA World Endurance Championship. The LMP1 racer took part last June in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but skipped the subsequent WEC rounds due to lack of funding.
Source: Ginetta
GINETTA CONFIRMS ALL-NEW SUPERCAR
Garforth, 30th January 2019 - Ginetta has today confirmed that an all-new supercar is on the way.
Full details will be announced soon, with highlights including a carbon fibre tub chassis, full carbon fibre body, race derived 600+ bhp naturally aspirated V8 alloy engine designed and manufactured in-house, sequential gearbox and race-derived aerodynamic package.
Ginetta has a long history of manufacturing lightweight, high-power road cars to production based race cars such as the G55 GT4 (producing almost 400 to date, more than any other global manufacturer) and competition cars for the highest level of prototype racing.
The new supercar utilises this leading race technology and precision engineering to create a true driver’s car. This is not another supercar from a car company: this is a supercar from a top-tier motorsport manufacturer.
Chairman Lawrence Tomlinson commented: “We’ve come a long way in 60 years but we still believe Ginetta has great untapped potential. In the 1960s our G10 was a giant killer on and off the track, regularly beating Jaguar E-Types. Sixty years on, we’re again applying knowledge and technology from our racing programmes to build an uncompromised yet utterly capable road-going supercar.”
Founded in 1958 by the four Walklett brothers, Ginetta has a long and successful history of producing hand built road and race cars. Beginning with the G2, enthusiast favourites such as the G4, G10, G12, G40 and G55 followed in a varied line up.
Acquired by Le Mans winner and entrepreneur Lawrence Tomlinson in 2005, the company is now known globally for its motorsport activities. Ginetta operates a network of racing series, from nurturing young talent through the Ginetta Junior programme (one graduate of which is McLaren F1™ driver Llando Norris) through to prototype racing such as LMP1.
Every car is hand built in a state-of-the-art factory just outside Leeds in West Yorkshire. The company has continuously developed its technology and manufacturing capabilities, with the factory equipped with autoclaves, CNC machining capability and extensive design facilities. As a result, Ginetta now carries out more original engineering than any other UK car company of its size and has produced more GT4 cars than any other global manufacturer (over 400 to date).
Translating this expertise and manufacturing capability into an an all-new supercar, 2019 will see Ginetta return to the company’s roots in ultra lightweight, high-power road cars.