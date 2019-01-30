Two of the most exciting Mercedes models we’ve seen in recent years would have to be the One hypercar and the GT 4-Door Coupe. We haven’t been able to get behind the wheel of the F1-engined beast just yet, but we have driven AMG’s answer to the Porsche Panamera Turbo. Seen here in the top-spec GT 63 S flavor, the sporty sedan was in the hands of our colleagues at Motor1.com France and they got to experience the car’s impressive acceleration.

Thanks to an empty runway at the Essaouira-Mogador Airport in Morocco, the most powerful Mercedes-AMG money can buy (One is sold out) was put through its paces all the way up to 186 mph (299 kph). To make the most of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, our French pals used launch control and were able to raise the speedometer’s digital needle to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.13 seconds, which is on a par with the official numbers provided by Mercedes.

The journey from 0 to 124 mph (200 kph) took just under 11 seconds – mighty impressive considering this is a large sedan with E-Class / CLS-Class levels of luxury and comfort. Not only that, but it’s not exactly light considering it tips the scales at a hefty 2,045 kg (4,508 lbs), without a driver. The high-speed run continued to 155 mph (250 kph) reached after 18.69 seconds from start, and several seconds later it was already at nearly 186 mph (300 kph).

As you may recall, Mercedes-AMG has already claimed the record for the fastest four-seat vehicle at the Nürburgring with the GT 63 S after lapping the Green Hell in 7 minutes and 25.41 seconds. The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 only needed 7:21.23, but the car used for the test had only two seats since it came equipped with the Track Pack. Regardless of which one is faster, we’re happy to see automakers are still interested in making fast sedans even in today’s SUV-obsessed world.