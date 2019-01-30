Skoda has a new episode of its teaser campaign for the European-spec Kamiq that further confirms our initial hunch the subcompact crossover is going to have an entirely different design compared to its namesake Chinese cousin. Looking far more upscale than the CN-spec Kamiq, the Euro version adopts the now familiar split headlight design seen on the Karoq and Kodiaq.

There are some major changes compared to its bigger brothers as the Kamiq adopts slim upper lights serving as the daytime running lights. For the first time on a Skoda, the DRLs are positioned above the main headlights in the same vein as on the Hyundai Kona, which coincidentally will be a worthy adversary for the Czech’s new B-segment crossover.

4 Photos

With these being design sketches, we notice the typical cues: oversized wheels, the lack of door handles, and exaggerated lines doing a good job at making the Kamiq much nicer than it will actually be. The press release mentions the silver front spoiler and how it “underscores the model’s off-road looks,” but with even Skoda referring to the model as being a “city SUV,” it seems highly unlikely owners will ever leave the tarmac. It’s especially true when you take into consideration the Kamiq will likely be sold exclusively with a front-wheel-drive layout like its sister models, the Volkswagen T-Cross and the SEAT Arona.

At the back, the tailgate proudly displays the “Skoda” name in the middle – representing a first for a European model sold by the company. As you may recall, the Kodiaq GT coupe-ified SUV was the first to get this look when it was launched last year, but it’s only available in China.

The Euro Kamiq will receive its public debut on March 5 on the dawn of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Source: Skoda

Have you seen its Chinese cousin? Skoda Kamiq Live From Beijing

'