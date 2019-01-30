But if history has taught us anything, it's that the actual design won't be nearly as nice as depicted in the sketches.
Skoda has a new episode of its teaser campaign for the European-spec Kamiq that further confirms our initial hunch the subcompact crossover is going to have an entirely different design compared to its namesake Chinese cousin. Looking far more upscale than the CN-spec Kamiq, the Euro version adopts the now familiar split headlight design seen on the Karoq and Kodiaq.
There are some major changes compared to its bigger brothers as the Kamiq adopts slim upper lights serving as the daytime running lights. For the first time on a Skoda, the DRLs are positioned above the main headlights in the same vein as on the Hyundai Kona, which coincidentally will be a worthy adversary for the Czech’s new B-segment crossover.
With these being design sketches, we notice the typical cues: oversized wheels, the lack of door handles, and exaggerated lines doing a good job at making the Kamiq much nicer than it will actually be. The press release mentions the silver front spoiler and how it “underscores the model’s off-road looks,” but with even Skoda referring to the model as being a “city SUV,” it seems highly unlikely owners will ever leave the tarmac. It’s especially true when you take into consideration the Kamiq will likely be sold exclusively with a front-wheel-drive layout like its sister models, the Volkswagen T-Cross and the SEAT Arona.
At the back, the tailgate proudly displays the “Skoda” name in the middle – representing a first for a European model sold by the company. As you may recall, the Kodiaq GT coupe-ified SUV was the first to get this look when it was launched last year, but it’s only available in China.
The Euro Kamiq will receive its public debut on March 5 on the dawn of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
Source: Skoda
The ŠKODA KAMIQ SUV is another car speaking – and adding new accents to – the ŠKODA design language. The most striking new feature is the horizontally split headlights.
Oliver Stefani, ŠKODA Chief Designer said: “In our new KAMIQ city SUV we’ve implemented a completely new headlamp configuration. The two-part headlamps with daytime running lights above are a first for ŠKODA. They give the KAMIQ a unique appearance and represent another interpretation of our successful SUV design language.”
Another bold component on the fascia is the broad grille featuring the double ribbing common to all ŠKODA SUVs. The side profile will reveal the high bonnet and balanced proportions of the entire car, while highlighting the new model’s dynamic and sporty concept.
The rear lights will retain the C-shape – the tell-tale sign of a ŠKODA, but this will be freshly interpreted. An eye-catching feature on the fifth door will be the ŠKODA name in letters in the centre. The new ŠKODA KAMIQ, an urban crossover, will be making its world première at the Geneva Motor Show in March.
The sketches of the ŠKODA KAMIQ you are looking at were drawn by Antti Mikael Savio, a ŠKODA Design team member. Read the exclusive interview he gave to ŠKODA Storyboard.
How important is sketching in the design process?
It’s an essential part of the design process. Every car design starts on paper, which is the fastest way to communicate. When we sketch, we transfer an idea into a visual shape. This hints at what is about to happen to the brand identity.
What does every proper car design sketch need to have?
It needs to have a clear idea, emotion, and should propose some new design features. The key elements are harmony and desirable proportions. The sketch has to inspire people into wanting what it represents as a final product.
What is specific about car sketching compared to other kinds of sketching?
In my opinion, there is little difference between car sketching and drawing other things. The aim of a sketch is to capture the essence. The nub of a car sketch is to bring something unexpected and new to the field of car design, and you can also see those same rules in almost any other art form.
What does sketching mean to you?
It’s like breathing! It’s the most natural way for me to express myself.
Did sketching bring you to car design, or did cars lead you to design and sketching?
Hard to say. They came together. I’ve always sketched cars, ever since I was a little boy...
What inspires you in your sketching?
I would say music and beautiful objects. Sometimes something as simple as an inspiring conversation can do the trick!