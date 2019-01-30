Toyota has some great ideas for this year’s Super Bowl. Last week, the Japanese manufacturer revealed its entertaining ad from Lexus – or should we say a four-minute mini-film, and now the Toyota brand itself is introducing its spot for the Big Game. The marque puts the spotlight on “two game-changers” – the new RAV4 Hybrid and female football player Antoinette “Toni” Harris.

Promoting its latest electrified SUV offering, Toyota says it’s “a hybrid that will defy expectations and redefine what it means to be a hybrid.” It’s described as the vehicle that will “shatter perceptions of hybrids” and that’s the main connection with Harris – the 22-year-old Detroit native is “shattering perceptions of a football player.” Toni is the first female football player to play a non-specialist position and is also the first and only female player to date to be offered a full scholarship as a non-specialist on defense.

7 Photos

“I am thrilled to partner with Toyota on our like-minded quest to defy expectations, lead the charge without compromise, and overcome adversity,” she comments. “I hope this will inspire others who are experiencing a similar journey.”

The ad is directed by Joe Pytka who has more than 80 Super Bowl commercials and will be aired in the first ad break of the second quarter of Super Bowl LIII. The clip focuses on all the bad things Harris has heard about herself in the past – that she’s too slow, too small, and she’d never get to the next level of football.

“We’re excited to highlight Toni’s inspirational story during the Big Game and remind viewers that assumptions should always be challenged,” Ed Laukes, group vice president, Toyota Marketing, says. “The team realized quickly that Toni spent her life defying expectations and would be the perfect spokesperson to reinforce the RAV4 Hybrid defying-expectations message in the spot.”

Source: Toyota