It's available now as either a coupe or roadster.
It’s hard to believe the delectable Audi TT has been on the road for 20 years. To mark this special occasion Audi is celebrating the life of the small two-seater with a special 20th Anniversary Edition. The appearance package will be sold in limited numbers around the world, though Audi doesn’t tell us exactly how many will be produced.
We do know, however, that Audi will offer its anniversary TT in Aviator Gray pearl metallic. For buyers in the U.S., Audi will also paint the TT in Nimbus Gray metallic, so either way you slice it, the Anniversary Edition comes in gray. Inside, all the anniversary models wear the same trim – Moccasin Brown Fine Nappa leather with custom yellow contrast stitching – which pays homage to the original TTS Concept from so many years ago.
Further differentiating the Anniversary Edition are black exterior trim elements, special 19-inch five-spoke wheels adorned with a gunmetal finish, and OLED taillights borrowed from the TT RS. Also at the back, the Anniversary Edition gets a trumpet-style exhaust, and there’s plenty of anniversary badging to further identify the TT as something special.
Everything beneath the skin remains standard-issue Audi TT. That means a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot is under the hood, making 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts) which goes through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission to all four wheels. The Anniversary Edition is available in either coupe or roadster format, but those wanting a bit more power with the package will be disappointed. The beefier 288-hp (215-kW) mill from the TTS isn’t compatible with the package, never mind the RS.
Audi says the limited-production 20th Anniversary Edition is available to order right now. Pricing starts at $52,900 for the coupe and $56,800 for the roadster.
HERNDON, Va., January 29, 2019 – To celebrate two decades of iconic design, Audi of America announces the 20th Anniversary Edition of the Audi TT, now available in U.S. dealer showrooms.
With a limited number of models available in the U.S. and globally, the TT 20th Anniversary Edition features unique design elements that celebrate the heritage of the Audi TT and embody the model’s transcendent design. The limited 20th Anniversary Edition is available in coupe and roadster body style - painted in either Aviator Gray pearl metallic, or – exclusive to the U.S. – Nimbus Gray metallic. A nod to the original TT, all models feature Moccasin Brown Fine Nappa leather with custom-made yellow contrast stitching.
Unique design elements
Paying homage to the success of the Audi TT since its series introduction, the TT 20th Anniversary Edition includes details inspired by the TTS Roadster concept study that premiered at the 1995 Tokyo Motor Show.
In addition to two exclusive exterior paint colors, the TT 20th Anniversary Edition features high-gloss black exterior trim elements and unique 19 inch 5-arm-design gunmetal wheels with summer tires. A trumpet-style stainless steel exhaust is exclusive to the model, accompanied by OLED taillights currently only available on the TT RS. “20 Years of TT” badges adorn the front fenders, alongside matte finish Audi rings etched into the rear sills.
Inside, the S Sport seats, door armrests, steering wheel, and center console are upholstered in Mocassin Brown Fine Nappa leather finished with bespoke yellow contrast stitching for a modern interpretation of the distinguished “baseball” stitching in the original TT. Interior badges denoting the vehicle’s unique production number alongside a “TT 20 Years” icon mark the vehicle’s exclusive status.
Classic TT performance
From design icon to driving machine, the Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition features a 2.0 liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine with 228 horsepower and a standard seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission. The coupe can sprint from 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds, with the roadster achieving the same in 5.5 seconds.
Upgraded technology
The TT 20th Anniversary Edition includes the new innovative technology and connectivity features seen in other 2019 Audi TT models, including standard Audi phone box with wireless charging and signal booster. All TT 20th Anniversary Edition models come equipped with the Technology package, including Audi virtual cockpit, MMI navigation plus, Audi smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), Bang & Olufsen® Sound System, and Audi side assist.
The Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition is on sale now with an MSRP of $52,900 plus destination for the coupe, and $56,800 plus destination for the roadster.
