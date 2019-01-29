It was only a matter of time before the brutal Lamborghini Urus performance SUV ended up with supercar rental companies.

Automotive YouTube channel Supercars of London witnessed the delivery of an Urus destined for life as a rental car with U.K.-based exotic rental service EV Hire, which plans to immediately get the Urus into its rental fleet of supercars.

In fact, it already has. Prices start at 995 pounds (or $1,308 at today’s rates) per day. If you fancy a weekend around town, you’ll be in it for 2,985 pounds ($3,925). Such is the cost of driving one of the most unique cars currently on the road. The rental Lamborghini wears Bianco Monocerus white paint over 21-inch, five-spoke wheels. This big CUV wears its white paint well, although we might prefer a larger wheel option. 23s are optional, after all.

According to the video’s title, EV Hire’s Urus is the first rental of its kind in the world. Allegedly. A quick Google search shows people are lining up to experience the Urus in cities across the globe. Here’s one available in Los Angeles, and another one not too far from Motor1.com’s office here in Miami.

Wild times we’re in, that a family SUV with a Lamborghini badge on its nose can qualify as an exotic rental, yet here we are. While the Urus may not be a low-slung exotic like its two siblings, the Aventador and Huracan, the Urus’ performance certainly qualifies as exotic. Its twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 pumps out 641 horsepower and is potent enough to get the five-passenger Urus to 60 in a manufacturer-claimed 3.6 seconds. Not to mention the Urus is the only model in Lamborghini’s current lineup that isn’t afraid to get dirty. We can tell you that from our first-hand experience with the Urus.