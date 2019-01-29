Hide press release Show press release

January 2019

Mercedes-Benz model cars: new Actros tractor with semitrailer

A giant in small form: the first ever car transporter in 1:18 scale

Stuttgart. This is a sight which will get all model car and truck fans' hearts beating a little bit faster: Mercedes-Benz presents the first ever car transporter in 1:18 scale. The transporter is a combination of the new model series of the legendary Actros GigaSpace tractor unit and a fitting semitrailer capable of transporting up to six model cars of 1:18 scale. A perfect composition right down to the finest details, the car transporter measures 113 cm in length and weighs 10 kg!

The predominant standard format with respect to commercial model vehicles was previously 1:50. Mercedes-Benz has collaborated with renowned model vehicle manufacturer NZG to create their first tractor unit and semitrailer combination in the 1:18 scale. This opens up entirely new horizons for commercial vehicle models. Even the tiniest of details inside and outside the Actros are clearly recognisable. And then there's the 96.5 cm long car transporter body which is equally feature-rich as the original trailer. The car transporter can be loaded up with as many as seven Mercedes-Benz model cars from the broad 1:18 scale portfolio of Mercedes and smart vehicles.

With the development of this scale model in commercial vehicles, Mercedes-Benz has moved into unfamiliar territory. Ten months of development were necessary to get the 22.5 cm wide, 13.7 cm high semitrailer into shape. It is made of more than 500 individual components, of which 167 zinc, 80 plastic and 32 etched parts held together with 225 screws, pins and tools. The vehicle platforms and the loading ramps for the upper and lower levels are made of high-quality metal and also feature the characteristic hole-structure of the original. All components of the original vehicle which can be moved, can also be used accordingly on the scale model. Protected by movable flaps, even the operating levers for the ramps and on the central axle are true-to-detail.

The Actros tractor unit existed in 1:18 scale as a "Hannover IAA 2018" special model, called Edition 1. It has now been further-developed and the colour combination in silver/black is adopted to match the appearance of the new Actros facelift. The new Actros can be recognized immediately by its unique characteristic MirrorCams. This aerodynamically optimized camera mirror system replaces the large side mirrors that are commonly known from large commercial vehicles. 59 zinc, 225 plastic and 10 etched components. 154 screws, pins and tools are installed on the Actros model vehicle which helps it remain true to the original CAD plans. Especially impressive is the tippable cab of the Actros tractor which allows for the engine to be closely inspected. The driver and co-driver's doors, as well as service flap, can all be opened. Each and every little detail from the original vehicle can be found in the scaled-down variant – including the warning notices that some grids cannot be used as a step. A particular highlight is Mercedes stars in the radiator grille and the interior, both of which light up individually. The cab itself is true to the original and features a high-quality equipment level, not to mention digital displays for Mirror Cam which even display a realistic view to the rear.

And to ensure your Actros car transporter has an ample load, there's an array of different Mercedes-Benz models also available in 1:18 scale: the new Mercedes-Benz GLE in iridium silver or brilliant blue, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class in designo mountain grey magno or digital white, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC in designo graphite grey magno or brilliant blue, the Mercedes-Benz X-Class in Bering white or Kabara black, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class in cavansite blue or mountain crystal white, the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC in designo night black magno, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class in emerald green or designo platinum magno, the Mercedes-Benz 450 SEL 6.9 (W 116) in Milan brown, the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class (Pagoda W 113) in horizon blue, the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL in black and the Mercedes-Benz 300 (W 186) in tobacco brown. Just to name a few.

The Actros tractor unit and semitrailer car transporter are available together in a complete set as well as individually. With the help of a conversion set, the semitrailer can even fit to the older Actros model. The afore-mentioned models and that of the Actros car transporter are immediately available from Mercedes-Benz partners or online at http://shop.mercedes-benz.com.

