Sports car maker Lotus and Williams Advanced Engineering have officially announced a new strategic partnership which will allow the two companies to share “research and development into advanced propulsion technologies.” The exact parameters of the agreement between the two sides are not known at the moment but some sources report they will be working cooperatively on a new hypercar set to rival the Aston Martin Valkyrie.

While Phil Popham, CEO of Lotus, says the partnership with Williams “is part of a strategy to expand our knowledge and capability in the rapidly changing automotive landscape,” Autocar claims the Norfolk-based brand is actually developing a hybrid hypercar codenamed Omega. Lotus is believed to be leading the development to ensure the car carries the brand’s DNA and meets its criteria for lightness.

“Applying advanced propulsion powertrains can provide numerous exciting solutions across multiple vehicle sectors,” continues Popham. “Our combined and complementary experiences make this a very compelling match of engineering talent, technical ability, and pioneering British spirit.”

According to the British publication, Williams will contribute its technical expertise in electric systems to the project and will probably supply the batteries. It is believed the Omega hypercar will use “at least two electric motors” in an all-wheel-drive powertrain configuration. Advanced battery technology should provide a range of more than 250 miles (402 kilometers) between two charges with a fast charging option available.

Williams Advanced Engineering Electric Concept

“Williams Advanced Engineering takes great pride in delivering innovation for our customers at a rapid pace of development, born from our Formula One heritage. We will be further developing next-generation powertrains in this partnership with Lotus,” comments Craig Wilson, Managing Director of Williams.

Autocar reports the project is still at least two years away and it remains to be seen whether the two companies will work on additional powertrains.

Source: Lotus, Autocar