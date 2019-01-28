Featuring “the widest screens in the segment.”
Following the short teaser video of the new generation Clio from last week, Renault is now ready to introduce its compact model to the world. However, the French company has decided to go with a staged debut and today it’s only showing us the hatchback’s interior in the first official photos.
As expected, the cabin is a major departure over the outgoing model and features a significantly more upscale design and more advanced technologies. These photos depict a higher-spec model which benefits from a vertical tablet-style display for the infotainment system which dominates the center console. The automaker says it’s “the widest screens in the segment” and provides “resolutely modern ergonomics for a more immersive driving experience.
Just below the screen, we find physical buttons for different functions, including heated seats, parking sensors, door lock, and others. Another important novelty is the addition of what would likely be an optional fully digital instrument cluster with a customizable layout.
There’s another bank of buttons left of the steering wheel and these are probably for the electronic safety and assistant systems in the car. Renault is also proudly saying the materials in the cockpit will be of a higher quality with “a soft coating on the dashboard, door panels, and central console surround.”
“The fifth-generation Clio is very important for us as it is the best-seller in its segment and the second best-selling car in Europe, all categories combined,” Laurens van den Acker, Senior Vice President of Corporate Design at Renault, explains the role of the car for the company. “The Clio is an icon, and the latest features the very best of the previous generations. The interior has undergone a true revolution, with a considerable improvement in perceived quality, greater sophistication, and technology. It is the best Clio ever.”
Renault promises to show the exterior of the new Clio and disclose technical information about the car tomorrow, January 29, so stay tuned.
Source: Renault
The All-new Renault Clio sparks an interior revolution
It takes just an instant to notice. Perceived quality and driving station ergonomics were set as priorities for the All-new Clio interior design teams. The cabin takes on a new dimension in perceived quality with high-end materials, a soft coating on the dashboard, door panels and central console surround, and meticulously finished furnishings. Featuring a more compact design to free up space and integrating more in-car technologies, the All-new Clio's all-new “Smart Cockpit” is driver-focused. The wave-like shape underlines the impression of width. Equipped with the widest screens in the segment, it provides resolutely modern ergonomics for a more immersive driving experience. The All-new Clio also makes innovations unique to the segment broadly accessible, among them an electric parking brake, which is particularly useful in city driving.
“The fifth-generation Clio is very important for us as it is the best-seller in its segment and the second best-selling car in Europe, all categories combined. The Clio is an icon, and the latest features the very best of the previous generations. The exterior design of Clio IV won over our customers and continues to do so today, so we chose to keep that DNA while bringing modernity and elegance to the new model. The interior has undergone a true revolution, with a considerable improvement in perceived quality, greater sophistication and technology. It is the best Clio ever.”
Laurens van den Acker, Senior Vice President, Corporate Design