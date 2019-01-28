Volkswagen’s latest and greatest hot hatch is called the Golf GTI TCR. It was launched earlier this month when VW started accepting early orders and the German company is now demonstrating its capabilities to international media in Portugal. This is where the video above was filmed detailing the hardcore Golf and giving us a close look at its straight-line performance.

Under the hood of this potent hatchback is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder TSI engine which generates 286 horsepower (213 kilowatts) in this application. It is mated exclusively to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and as standard also comes a limited-slip differential.

This powertrain configuration enables the Golf to accelerate from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in just 5.6 seconds. The top speed is limited at 155 mph (250 kph) as standard, but Volkswagen will be happy to sell you an option that pushes the peak velocity to 162 mph (260 kph).

The video here includes a few acceleration runs from zero with and without launch control. It turns out the powerful Golf launches 0.1 seconds quicker to 62 mph (100 kph) with the launch control deactivated. It seems that the system is not really necessary when you have just the front wheels driving the vehicle as it results in too much wheel spin.

One thing we also noticed in this video is the nice exhaust sound of the car despite the fact that it’s equipped with an OPF or a gasoline particulate filter which is now a mandatory exhaust filtration component on new gas-powered cars in Europe.

Already available to order, the Golf GTI TCR has a starting price of €38,950 euros ($44,356.38 at current exchange rates) in Germany.

Source: Automann-TV on YouTube