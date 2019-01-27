The 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition is not a “one and done” model, according to Cooper Ericksen, vice president for product planning and strategy at Lexus. In an interview with select members of the media prior to the start of the Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance race in Daytona Beach, Florida, Ericksen confirmed Lexus has plans to regularly improve the Track Edition template.

“The plan right now is to build 60 [RC F] Track Editions...and it’s going to be 40 of the white and 20 of the matte gray [cars for 2020],” Ericksen said. “It’s [our] intention to have a version of the Track Edition in subsequent [model] years.”

What the future holds for the Track Edition, however, remains up in the air, and the Lexus VP shared that the Japanese luxury brand is brainstorming everything from changing up the model's color options to altering its performance.

“We’re having fun with the engineers to figure out what [Track Edition] can look like in the future."

Nor did Ericksen explicitly rule out applying the Track Edition nameplate to other Lexus models. Nevertheless, given the mid-size GS is currently the only other model in Lexus’s lineup to bear the mark of the high-performance F sub-brand, we imagine few other vehicles produced by the brand are currently eligible for Track Edition status.

Still, with talk of expanding F to other Lexus models, it’s possible the brand envisions a future with multiple vehicle lines offering a more visceral, limited-production Track Edition model.