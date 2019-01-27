The Mercedes-AMG G63 is a class of its own. A lunchbox by form, it packs unbelievable numbers that you'll usually find in sleek supercars. Its biturbocharged 4.0-liter V8 mill can churn out 577 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, enough to launch you to the dark side of the moon and back. Okay, maybe not.

With these performance figures, many have tried to challenge the German SUV on the drag strip. While its anti-aerodynamic shape would mean great disadvantage in a straight-line race, the AMG G63 was able to rise to the top, even beating a Range Rover SVR and an Audi SQ7.

17 Photos

Now, what can make the AMG G63 better? Well, tune it, add some body kits, and drive it like hell – like this one right here: the Mercedes-AMG G63 "Onyx Edition."

This bonkers build is of course not an official Mercedes variant, but it still is an interesting aftermarket creation made by Onyx Concept – a tuner hailing from the United Kingdom.

Armed with complete body kits such as aero front bumpers and side sill enhancements, as well as carbon fiber side vents, rear diffuser, ducktail spoiler, and rear wing. It also has bespoke exhaust; two of them are found at the sides. The bonnet is vented as well plus the wheels have been upgraded to 22-inch diamond finished Amethyst wheels. Although, we must admit, the brakes look a bit small for that ginormous wheels. Nevertheless, the huge wheels match the widebody kit of the G-Wagen, which kind of surprised us since we never thought that this SUV could rock a wider stance.

Of course, the most important part of this tuned G63 is its increased power rating, which went up to 720 hp. Watch this crazy build in action on the video below. Oh, by the way, the build costs £200,000, which is around $264,000 at the current exchange rates.

Source: LivingLifeFast via Youtube | Onyx Concept