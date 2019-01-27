And yes, it was a cruise ship gap between the two.

In the world of supercars, the McLaren 720S is no pushover. A biturbocharged 4.0-liter V8 resides in its heart, pushing 710 horsepower to the rear wheels. That isn't a small feat, plus a 0-60 miles per hour rating of 2.8 seconds that's literally faster than a traffic light going from yellow to red. It's a fast car, simply put, and it's arguably one of the fastest – one that could probably shuffle your innards in a straight-line drive.

In fact, the 720S is so fast, it was able to beat a tuned Dodge Demon in a quarter-mile strip, putting an end to the "pure American muscle versus the finesse of British engineering" debate.

2018 McLaren 720S: Review
35 Photos
2018 McLaren 720S: Review 2018 McLaren 720S: Review 2018 McLaren 720S: Review 2018 McLaren 720S: Review 2018 McLaren 720S: Review 2018 McLaren 720S: Review 2018 McLaren 720S: Review

Now, the question is, what car can beat the McLaren 720S in a drag race? 

Apparently, a tuned one. In this episode of DragTimes (video on top of this page), a stock 720S faced its modified version in a half-mile drag race. The changes in the modified version weren't extensive, though. It still has the same engine, same seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, same weight, and the same rear-wheel-drive configuration. 

What's upgraded, however, is the turbochargers, allowing it to produce a maximum power of 1,000 hp. With this amount of power, we didn't give you the suspense of knowing who the winner was in the half-mile race. It was the modified version and the gap was ginormous.

The 720S is one of the fastest cars out there:

Watch McLaren 720S Furiously Lap The Nurburgring In 7:08.34
This Is The Lightest McLaren 720S You Can Buy

If you're curious how did the race go, watch the video on top of this page and jump straight to the 5-minute mark to see the actual race. Just a little warning, though, you might want to turn down your speakers as these cars were really loud.

Source: DragTimes via Youtube