In the world of supercars, the McLaren 720S is no pushover. A biturbocharged 4.0-liter V8 resides in its heart, pushing 710 horsepower to the rear wheels. That isn't a small feat, plus a 0-60 miles per hour rating of 2.8 seconds that's literally faster than a traffic light going from yellow to red. It's a fast car, simply put, and it's arguably one of the fastest – one that could probably shuffle your innards in a straight-line drive.

In fact, the 720S is so fast, it was able to beat a tuned Dodge Demon in a quarter-mile strip, putting an end to the "pure American muscle versus the finesse of British engineering" debate.

Now, the question is, what car can beat the McLaren 720S in a drag race?

Apparently, a tuned one. In this episode of DragTimes (video on top of this page), a stock 720S faced its modified version in a half-mile drag race. The changes in the modified version weren't extensive, though. It still has the same engine, same seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, same weight, and the same rear-wheel-drive configuration.

What's upgraded, however, is the turbochargers, allowing it to produce a maximum power of 1,000 hp. With this amount of power, we didn't give you the suspense of knowing who the winner was in the half-mile race. It was the modified version and the gap was ginormous.

If you're curious how did the race go, watch the video on top of this page and jump straight to the 5-minute mark to see the actual race. Just a little warning, though, you might want to turn down your speakers as these cars were really loud.

Source: DragTimes via Youtube