When Rezvani Motors launched the aptly-named Tank SUV, it's safe to say that it garnered a lot of attention from the motoring media and enthusiasts alike. Its post-apocalyptic exterior, massive authoritative stance, and go-anywhere demeanor make it an SUV that's not to mess around with.

But, Rezvani didn't stop there. The California-based maker of out-of-this-world vehicles decided that the Tank's monstrous specs weren't enough, thus, giving birth to the Tank Military Edition. With the rather reserved variant name added to its nameplate, the Tank Military Edition comes with features that you won't normally see in an SUV: thermal night vision, a firewall, a reinforced suspension, a smoke screen, bomb protection, and yes, B7-rated glass armor and level 7 ballistic protection.

While bomb protection is a feature that's kind of hard to demonstrate, folks from the Vehicle Virgins on Youtube decided to test the Tank Military Edition's bulletproof glass windows.

Aside from things that could save you from apocalyptic warfare, the Tank Military Edition also comes with an option to power the car with 707-horsepower (527-kilowatt) Hellcat V8. However, underneath the superlative bells and whistles, the Tank features lavish interior amenities that somehow contrasts its imposing exterior design. Well, save maybe the control buttons for the smoke screen, electric shock, and deadbolts, but you get our drift.

Going back to the bulletproof protection, the folks over at Vehicle Virgins used a SIG Sauer SIG516 to test how extensive its ballistic protection is. It's loaded with 5.56×45mm NATO bullets – yes, the kind that penetrates 15 to 20 inches deep into soft tissue.

So, did the $300,000 Tank Military Edition withstand the shots from an assault rifle? Watch the video above to find out. You might want to start at around the 11-minute mark if you want to immediately see the action.

Source: Vehicle Virgins via Youtube