It looks like the controversy behind the "Real People" TV ad of Chevrolet isn't going anywhere near oblivion even when the carmaker has already pulled the commercial out of circulation. A comedian named Dave Irwin, or Mahk, along with Ali Shahriari under the Youtube channel name Zebra Corner, isn't having what the Golden Bow Tie wanted people to believe, and he's found the best way to do it – to redo the commercial and inject his own thoughts into it. Watch the parody video on top of this page.

To recall, Chevrolet released a TV ad early this year saying that their cars are the most reliable according to a recent survey. However, the fine print that said "Survey based on 2015 model year vehicles" and the cars in the ad have made consumer advocates and other carmakers dubious about the reliability of the reliability survey.

The confusion sprung from the fact the latest versions of the cars in the commercial were featured, which contradicted the fine print. It was said the Honda and Toyota challenged the findings, but there hasn't been any development reported as of yet.

Chevrolet has already pulled the ad from circulation and released the following statement about the dispute:

"Chevrolet stands by the reliability claim and the ad remains in the brand’s toolbox but we have decided to take it out of the regular rotation at this time to launch new Silverado creative. We have not altered our marketing campaign because of any concerns with the accuracy of our ad content. We will not comment on conversations with other manufacturers."

Going back to Zebra Corner, it seems like Irwin and Shahriari have been up and arms since 2017 against Chevrolet's "Real People" commercials, as seen on their previous videos on their Youtube channel. Take a look at the videos below:

Source: Zebra Corner via Youtube