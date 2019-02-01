BMW has, justifiably, been getting lit up on social media over the size of the new 7 Series’ kidney grilles. The popular opinion on them seems to run the gamut from “they’re ugly” to “they’re ugly, gaudy, and ostentatious.”

Now, if there’s one way to get car enthusiasts to turn a corner on a much-maligned design, it’s to offer a station wagon variant. Aksyonov Nikita, a car designer/3D artist from Russia, must agree with us.

Nikita has created some amazing renders of a possible M7 station wagon (or "Touring," in BMW parlance), finally matching the utility and cargo capacity to those giant grilles. The new 7 Series is a big car, and there’s certainly a lot to love here.

We particularly like the trademark Hofmeister kink on the D-pillar, and the heckblende (full-width taillight trim). This thing definitely looks better from the back. In fact, blacking out all of the trim definitely helps the looks of the new 7 Series overall.

6 Photos

We really appreciate Nikita’s attention to detail. The station wagon roof has low-profile roof rack rails, as you’d expect with a European wagon. Unlike many photoshop artists, Aksyonov Nikita goes the extra mile, showing multiple angles, options, and colors.

In addition to the M7 wagon, Nikita has also showed us an Individual 7 Series wagon, as well as a “standard” xDrive wagon. There’s even coupe and cabriolet concepts in addition to the wagon.

The coupe looks a bit too much like a Bentley Continental GT for our tastes, but the convertible is reminiscent of a Rolls Royce, but wearing a roundel and a pair of massive kidney grilles.

Still, we’d like our ultra-luxury 7 Series with some extra cargo capacity – the sort that you can only get with a high-end station wagon. Unfortunately, BMW seems to be going in the opposite direction, opting not to offer the new 3 Series wagon in the US.

Source: Aksyonov Nikita