Hide press release Show press release

670 HP for the new luxury coupé star: G-POWER M850i xDrive

The BMW 6 Series has become history – at least in its traditional form as the coupé, or the more recent convertible and Gran Coupé forms too. But of course, these models aren’t disappearing completely from the range. On the contrary, BMW is returning to an equally prestigious name for its successor: the 8 Series. The G-POWER company, from Peutenhausen in Upper Bavaria, has been specializing in performance optimizations on BMW models for more than 35 years and has now got involved with the most powerful 8 Series model to date: the M850i. The result is, as usual, a significantly higher performance in comparison to the rest of the series, which helps bring the G-POWER M850i xDrive to a driving performance style worthy of super sports cars.

Key facts: G-POWER M850i xDrive (G15)

670 HP / 493 kW at 5,900 rpm (+140 HP / 103 kW)

890 Nm at 3,500 rpm (+140 Nm)

Top speed: >320 km/h

0-100 km/h: 3.1 s

G-POWER Performance Software V2: 2,481 euros

G-POWER downpipes with sports catalytic converters: 4,155 euros

Top speed increase: starting at 500 euros

Set of 21” G-POWER HURRICANE RR forged wheels, incl. tires

255/30 R21 front axle / 9”x 21”

305/25 R21 rear axle / 10.5”x21”: starting at 7,521.00 euros

(all prices are net)

The large 4.4 liter twin-turbo V8 in the front of the G-POWER M850i xDrive generates an impressive 670 HP (493 kW) and a maximum torque of 890 Nm. This is a boost of 140 HP (103 kW) and 140 Nm in comparison to the rest of the series.

Responsible for this is a combination of hardware and software modifications. For one thing, G-POWER has installed a set of stainless- steel downpipes including 200-cell sports catalytic converters. These reduce both the thermal load and the dynamic pressure, allowing the twin-charged V8 engine to exhale more freely, thereby generating the basis for an even higher performance output for the sporty coupé. This new potential of the M850i Is than directly transferred into more output by the time-tested V2 Performance Software, supported by its perfect match, the increase of the top-speed limit, which can be optionally obtained. This means the G-POWER M850i can reach speeds of more than 320 km/h. In doing so, it completes the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 3.1 seconds!

Because the factory-installed engine protection and diagnostic features remain unchanged, the eight cylinders of the N63 are guaranteed to not be affected by the software changes. After all, G-POWER sets the safety and longevity of the technical components as its top priority in all developments and carries out extensive testing, both in hot and cold conditions.

In addition to the technical optimizations, the M850i also shows off a set of the popular HURRICANE RR forged rims. The lightweight wheels are distinguished by their five classic double spokes and have dimensions of 9x21” and 10.5x21” here. They are fitted with high-performance 255/30R21 and 305/25R21 tires. The price of the complete wheel set starts at 7,521 euros.

All additional facts, as well as price and delivery information, can be obtained directly from:

G-POWER by Infinitas GmbH

PRESS RELEASE – BMW Models G-POWER:

Since the company’s founding in 1983, it has focused solely on the tuning of BMW cars and the production of exclusive, handcrafted vehicles. In 2008, G-POWER was integrated into Group ASA, a year in which both brands celebrated their 25th anniversary. G-POWER is now one of the few globally active and highly reputable suppliers of exclusive cars. In cooperation with development partner ASA, G- POWER has developed unique versions of BMW’s most important models, and the world's most powerful versions of each, which clearly sets us apart from our competitors. G-POWER holds seven world records:

Fastest BMW sedan with 730 hp G-POWER M5 HURRICANE and a top speed of 360 km/h

Fastest LPG-powered car with the 660hp G-POWER M5 HURRICANE GS and a top speed of 333 km/h

Fastest Sedan with the 750hp G-POWER M5 HURRICANE RS on the ATP high-speed oval in Papenburg with a measured top speed of 367.4 km/h.

G-POWER exceeded its own record with the 800hp G-POWER M5 HURRICANE RR with a top speed of 372 km/h

Fastest 4-seater coupe with the 750 hp G-POWER M6 HURRICANE CS and a top speed of 370 km/h

Fastest station waggon with the 820 hp G-POWER M5 Touring HURRICANE RR and a top speed of over 362 km/h (governed)

Fastest BMW 1 Series with the 600hp G1 V8 HURRICANE RS and a top speed of over 330 km/h

Fastest BMW M3 V8 with the 610hp G-POWER M3 SK IICS and a top speed of over 337 km/h