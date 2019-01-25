Chevrolet is at the Rolex Daytona 24 Hours this week, and in addition to being there the race, the Bowtie also debuts the four, motorsport-inspired 2019 Corvette Drivers Series special editions. These models use the Grand Sport model as a starting point and bear the names of famous Corvette Racing drivers Tommy Milner, Oliver Gavin, Jan Magnussen, and Antonio Garcia. The new special edition adds $4,995 to the price of the 1LT or 2LT trims or $5,995 on the 3LT of the Grand Sport.

7 Photos

The Tommy Milner Edition wears an Elkhart Lake Blue body with silver stripes over the hood, rood, and rear deck. Red trim adorns the front fenders, wheel rims, and brake calipers. In the interior, there is Jet Black Suede upholstery and red seat belts.

The Oliver Gavin Edition packs a Shadow Gray body with a Torch Red stripe down the center of the body and matching wheel rim trim and brake calipers. The mirrors are Carbon Flash. Stepping inside, occupants find Adrenaline Red upholstery and red seat belts.

The Jan Magnussen Edition is Arctic While with a Crystal Red stripes and gray strips on the fenders. Like the other editions, the wheels are black with a red stripe around the rim, and red calipers clamp onto the brake discs. The inside is Jet Black with red seat belts. With the 3LT trim, buyers also get red stitching throughout the cabin.

Last and possibly best, the Antonio Garcia Edition comes in Racing Yellow with a matte black hood stripe that features Corvette Racing's "Jake" skull pattern in a gloss black section near the windshield. It also has Carbon Flash mirrors, and the same color scheme covers the wheels and brakes as the rest of the special editions. In the 3LT grade, the 'Vette gets yellow stitching inside.

The special models all have a 6.2-liter V8 making 460 horsepower (343 kW). Magnetic ride control and an electronic limited-slip differential are among the standard features.

Buyers have a few options they can add, too. Z07 package includes carbon-ceramic brake rotors, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and leather-wrapped, flat-bottom steering wheel. If someone picks the 2LT or 3LT trim levels, the pack also including a front-view camera, head-up display, and heated and ventilated seats. The 3LT gets extra suede upholstery, too.

Source: Chevrolet