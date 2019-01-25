There are four of them, and each one carries the name of a famous Corvette Racing driver.
Chevrolet is at the Rolex Daytona 24 Hours this week, and in addition to being there the race, the Bowtie also debuts the four, motorsport-inspired 2019 Corvette Drivers Series special editions. These models use the Grand Sport model as a starting point and bear the names of famous Corvette Racing drivers Tommy Milner, Oliver Gavin, Jan Magnussen, and Antonio Garcia. The new special edition adds $4,995 to the price of the 1LT or 2LT trims or $5,995 on the 3LT of the Grand Sport.
The Tommy Milner Edition wears an Elkhart Lake Blue body with silver stripes over the hood, rood, and rear deck. Red trim adorns the front fenders, wheel rims, and brake calipers. In the interior, there is Jet Black Suede upholstery and red seat belts.
The Oliver Gavin Edition packs a Shadow Gray body with a Torch Red stripe down the center of the body and matching wheel rim trim and brake calipers. The mirrors are Carbon Flash. Stepping inside, occupants find Adrenaline Red upholstery and red seat belts.
The Jan Magnussen Edition is Arctic While with a Crystal Red stripes and gray strips on the fenders. Like the other editions, the wheels are black with a red stripe around the rim, and red calipers clamp onto the brake discs. The inside is Jet Black with red seat belts. With the 3LT trim, buyers also get red stitching throughout the cabin.
Last and possibly best, the Antonio Garcia Edition comes in Racing Yellow with a matte black hood stripe that features Corvette Racing's "Jake" skull pattern in a gloss black section near the windshield. It also has Carbon Flash mirrors, and the same color scheme covers the wheels and brakes as the rest of the special editions. In the 3LT grade, the 'Vette gets yellow stitching inside.
The special models all have a 6.2-liter V8 making 460 horsepower (343 kW). Magnetic ride control and an electronic limited-slip differential are among the standard features.
Buyers have a few options they can add, too. Z07 package includes carbon-ceramic brake rotors, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and leather-wrapped, flat-bottom steering wheel. If someone picks the 2LT or 3LT trim levels, the pack also including a front-view camera, head-up display, and heated and ventilated seats. The 3LT gets extra suede upholstery, too.
Source: Chevrolet
Champion Corvette Racers Design Unique Drivers Series Models
Special edition vehicles honor winning Corvette Racing drivers with four distinctive appearances
DAYTONA, Fla. — Chevrolet today introduced the 2019 Corvette Drivers Series special edition Grand Sport models designed in collaboration with the Corvette Racing team.
Each of the four versions has a specific exterior color and unique graphics package inspired by Corvette Racing drivers Tommy Milner, Oliver Gavin, Jan Magnussen and Antonio Garcia.
“The Corvette Drivers Series celebrates Corvette Racing’s winning legacy, which is driven by a world-class team of drivers from around the globe,” said Steve Majoros, director of Chevrolet passenger car and crossover marketing. “Each driver worked with Chevrolet designers on the graphics for their respective edition, giving the cars distinctly personalized appearances.”
Offered on Grand Sport 1LT, 2LT and 3LT trims, the color and graphics packages for the vehicles include:
Tommy Milner Edition: Elkhart Lake Blue exterior with silver stripes and red hash marks, body-color mirrors, black wheels with red stripe and red brake calipers. Jet Black Suede interior (leather seats on 1LT) with red seat belts.
Oliver Gavin Edition: Shadow Gray exterior with Torch Red center stripe and Torch Red hash marks, Carbon Flash mirrors, black wheels with red stripe, red brake calipers. Adrenaline Red interior with red seat belts.
Jan Magnussen Edition: Arctic White exterior with Crystal Red stripes and gray hash marks, body-color mirrors, black wheels with red stripe and red brake calipers. Jet Black interior with red seat belts; red stitching on 3LT trim.
Antonio Garcia Edition: Racing Yellow exterior with “Jake” stinger stripe, red hash marks, Carbon Flash mirrors, black wheels with red stripe and red brake calipers. Jet Black interior; yellow stitching on 3LT trim.
Each edition receives a driver-specific interior plaque and other unique trim details, and models with the 3LT trim include carbon fiber interior trim.
“Customers can select the version of their favorite Corvette Racing driver or simply choose the one with the color and graphics that appeals the most to them,” said Majoros. “And like the drivers they represent, each special edition is a winner.”
Similar to the Corvette Racing C7.R race cars, the Grand Sport-based Drivers Series models feature a naturally aspirated V-8 engine. The 6.2L LT1 engine is rated at 460 horsepower (343 kW), and also like the race cars features a dry-sump oiling system designed to support high- performance track driving.
Additional features:
Wide fenders and rear quarter panels that accommodate large 19x10-inch front and 20x12-inch rear wheels wrapped with Michelin Pilot Super Sport run-flat summer-only tires1.
Functional brake ducts and enhanced cooling package.
Brembo brake system with 14.6-inch (370 mm) rotors and six-piston calipers in front and
14.4-inch (365 mm) rotors and four-piston calipers in the rear.
Magnetic ride control, specific stabilizer bars and unique springs.
Electronic limited-slip differential.
Five-position Driver Mode Selector that tailors 12 vehicle attributes to fit the driver’s
environment.
Available Z07 package adds larger carbon ceramic-matrix brake rotors and Michelin
Pilot Sport Cup 2 summer-only tires1.
Leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel.
Front Curb View Camera2 on 2LT and 3LT trims.
Head-up display included on 2LT and 3LT trims.
Heated and ventilated leather-appointed seats on 2LT and 3LT trims.
Leather-wrapped interior with suede upper interior trim included on 3LT.
The Corvette Drivers Series packages are available this spring and have an additional MSRP of $4,995 for 1LT and 2LT trims and $5,995 for the 3LT trim.
FAST FACT: Since 1999, Corvette Racing has won 99 races in IMSA competition. That’s the most of any professional sports car racing team based in North America.
ABOUT CHEVROLET
Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.
1 Do not use summer-only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire-and-wheel combinations. Unapproved combinations may change the vehicle’s performance characteristics. For important tire and wheel information, go to https://my.chevrolet.com/learn/tires/ or see your dealer.
2 Read the vehicle's owner's manual for more important feature limitations and information. ## #