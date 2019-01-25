Ford is still on the fence whether to launch the Ranger Raptor in the United States or not, but the Blue Oval brand will have the performance pickup on sale in Europe starting later this year. It will be joined by a refreshed version of the regular Ranger and, in preparations for its market launch, the automaker has released a new entertaining commercial video showing the capabilities of the compact truck.

In its promotional campaign for the facelifted Euro-spec Ranger, Ford says the pickup can “tow whatever the hell you want.” And even if that means you want to pull 20 caravans, the Ranger will do the job without complaining. The short 1:15-minute video at the top of this page documents the moment when the vehicle towed a 20-tonne (44,092-pound), 100-meter (328-feet) convoy of caravans on a public road close to the Millbrook Proving Ground in the United Kingdom.

“This was the slowest stunt I’ve ever done – but also one of the hardest,” explains precision driver Paul Swift who drove the orange Ranger from the video. “Trying to keep the caravans on the straight and narrow while the car drove past was a tough challenge, and one that really demonstrates the Ranger’s capabilities.”

The vehicle used in the clip is powered by the range-topping 2.0-liter EcoBlue twin-turbo diesel with 210 horsepower (157 kilowatts) and we suppose it’s mated to the model’s recently introduced 10-speed automatic gearbox. The lineup of caravans includes a 1950s Airstream, some hippy-themed caravans, and “a caravan especially for dog lovers – complete with paw prints.”

The 2019 Ranger will be on sale in Europe from the second half of this year with prices to be revealed closer to the on-sale date. In 2018, Ford shifted 51,500 Rangers in Europe cementing its position as a segment-leader on the continent.

Source: Ford