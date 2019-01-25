Over the years, we’ve shared a fair amount of videos with private collections belonging to deep-pocketed car enthusiasts, but this one from Bahrain takes the cake. Shmee150 was given the opportunity to do a video tour of the breathtaking garage where there’s a pretty good chance you’ll find your all-time favorite car. A total of 52 models are crammed into the garage, including the Holy Trinity consisting of the LaFerrari, Porsche 918 Spyder, and the McLaren P1.

We’re just barely scratching the surface here as the private collection actually contains quite a few rare gems, including the Mercedes CLK GTR, the Maserati MC12, and the ultra-rare Porsche 911 GT1 (993) road car. It would be a huge mistake not to mention the McLaren F1, which to this day remains the fastest naturally aspirated car ever made and it’s highly unlikely it will lose the title considering forced induction and electrification have taken over.

You’ll be surprised to hear that nearly all cars are being driven, hence why just about all of them have a license plate. One exception would have to be the Ford GT40, which still has only the delivery mileage and the factory sticker on the windshield. Further spicing up the collection are cars such as the Lamborghini Reventon, Hennessey Venom GT, and a Saleen S7, not to mention the Noble M600 and the Koenigsegg Agera RS.

There are also a few cars we honestly weren’t expecting to see, including some tiny ones like the Morris Mini Cooper and an Abarth 695 Tributo Ferrari. Beautifying the garage are the exquisite Lamborghini Miura and the Jaguar E-Type a.k.a the most beautiful car ever made according to many people.

What’s missing? Off the top of my head, the Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing, Ferrari 250 GTO, Bugatti EB110, Jaguar XJ220, and more modern hypercars like the Pagani Zonda and Huayra. We’d also throw in a Spyker, an Aston Martin One-77 and Vulcan, along with a Koenigsegg Regera. It’s probably only a matter of time before some of these will join the collection…

Video: Shmee150 / YouTube