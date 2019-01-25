Heads up gamers, there’s a new stage rally title in the works. The next installment of the official WRC gaming series is on its way, with a scheduled launch planned for September. Video game publisher Bigben dropped the announcement today, marking the return of the franchise to the gaming world after a two-year hiatus. To mark the announcement, the company released a snazzy video trailer and a few photos depicting gameplay and we’ll give credit where credit is due – it looks quite good at this early stage. The title will be available on PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

When it launches, the title will cover the 2019 World Rally Championship season. Being the official game for the series, it will feature all the top WRC teams, drivers, and of course, the cars. As such, it will recreate the official stops for the 2019 WRC season and feature over 100 stages in 14 countries. For those seeking a richer experience, WRC 2 and Junior WRC teams and cars are also plugged into the title, and a few historic rally cars are also said to be part of the experience.

9 Photos

WRC 8 marks the fourth official title in the series produced by Paris-based Kylotonn. The developer took over the franchise back in 2015 with WRC 5, but the games haven’t received the best reviews over the years. Gripes about sketchy steering wheel support, lack of variety in stages and career modes, frustrating co-driver pace notes, and poor vehicle physics have plagued the series. Admittedly, dialing in the driving dynamics of 100-mph rally cars traversing everything from tarmac snow is extraordinarily complicated, but even the most realistic coding can’t make up for crappy pace notes or a lifeless controller.

In the press release for WRC 8, Bigben sort-of acknowledges these shortcomings by specifically thanking the gaming community for its feedback, and that Kylotonn used it over the last two years to “improve all aspects of the game.” As such, the new sim promises better pace notes, better stages, a better career mode, and most importantly, revamped physics with improvement in steering control. Can’t ask for anything more than that.

There are very few options for gamers in the rally genre. We’re cautiously optimistic that WRC 8 will be a big step in the right direction for sim racers who love realistic rally challenges.

Source: Bigben