It will go on sale in September for PC and gaming consoles.
Heads up gamers, there’s a new stage rally title in the works. The next installment of the official WRC gaming series is on its way, with a scheduled launch planned for September. Video game publisher Bigben dropped the announcement today, marking the return of the franchise to the gaming world after a two-year hiatus. To mark the announcement, the company released a snazzy video trailer and a few photos depicting gameplay and we’ll give credit where credit is due – it looks quite good at this early stage. The title will be available on PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
When it launches, the title will cover the 2019 World Rally Championship season. Being the official game for the series, it will feature all the top WRC teams, drivers, and of course, the cars. As such, it will recreate the official stops for the 2019 WRC season and feature over 100 stages in 14 countries. For those seeking a richer experience, WRC 2 and Junior WRC teams and cars are also plugged into the title, and a few historic rally cars are also said to be part of the experience.
WRC 8 marks the fourth official title in the series produced by Paris-based Kylotonn. The developer took over the franchise back in 2015 with WRC 5, but the games haven’t received the best reviews over the years. Gripes about sketchy steering wheel support, lack of variety in stages and career modes, frustrating co-driver pace notes, and poor vehicle physics have plagued the series. Admittedly, dialing in the driving dynamics of 100-mph rally cars traversing everything from tarmac snow is extraordinarily complicated, but even the most realistic coding can’t make up for crappy pace notes or a lifeless controller.
In the press release for WRC 8, Bigben sort-of acknowledges these shortcomings by specifically thanking the gaming community for its feedback, and that Kylotonn used it over the last two years to “improve all aspects of the game.” As such, the new sim promises better pace notes, better stages, a better career mode, and most importantly, revamped physics with improvement in steering control. Can’t ask for anything more than that.
There are very few options for gamers in the rally genre. We’re cautiously optimistic that WRC 8 will be a big step in the right direction for sim racers who love realistic rally challenges.
Source: Bigben
Lesquin, France, January 24, 2019 - After a two-year absence, the legendary WRC game is back. Bigben and Kylotonn are pleased to announce that WRC 8, FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) 2019 official video game, will be available in September for PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Thanks to the community’s feedback and the pointers from the eSports WRC Championship, Kylotonn has taken advantage of this period to improve all aspects of the game: better graphics, more technical routes, smoother pace notes and a more comprehensive career mode. WRC 8 will go above and beyond WRC 7, especially in the steering requirements and the realistic physics of the vehicles.
Watch the first WRC 8 video showcasing the pre-season tests of a Ford Fiesta World Rally Car at Rallye Monte-Carlo and the brand-new Rally Turkey here: https://youtu.be/
While the WRC enjoyed an epic season in 2018, with the destiny of the drivers’ title only being decided on the final morning of the season in Australia, 2019 is already shaping up as another fascinating year. In WRC 8, players will be able to choose their driver from the official teams of the 2019 season marked by the return of Sébastien Ogier (6 times World Champion) from Citroën Racing, accompanied by Esapekka Lappi, while Toyota will try to defend its 2018 manufacturers’ title with Jari-Matti Latvala, Kris Meeke and Ott Tänak. 2019 is also marked by the return of the nine-time World Champion and WRC legend, Sébastien Loeb, driving this year for Hyundai Motorsport in support of Thierry Neuville, Andreas Mikkelsen and Dani Sordo. M-Sport Ford, will rely on Elfyn Evans and Teemu Suninento draw attention again.
WRC 8 will also offers a selection of WRC 2 and Junior WRC drivers as well as a few historic models to be revealed very shortly. Talent and concentration will be needed to overcome more than 100 special stages taking place in 14 countries. Upgrade your car to unprecedented new levels of detail and develop your team in an in-depth and intense career mode.
A new dynamic weather system has been developed to add random elements to the driving experience, but also to increase realism in the game. Managing the weather is a real challenge for the drivers: modified grip, car settings adjustments, tire selection optimization, weather team relationship to ensure the best tips and information on the latest conditions. More than mere visual effects, climatic conditions become crucial, especially in the management of your career.
WRC 8 will be available in September 2019 on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.