2019 MAZDA3: LEADING MAZDA INTO A BOLD NEW ERA

MAZDA3 HATCHBACK AND SEDAN DELIVER TWO DISTINCT PACKAGES WITH WIDESPREAD APPEAL

019 Mazda3 goes on sale in March 2019 with a starting MSRP[1]of $21,000

Mazda styled the hatchback with a more emotional design, while the sedan aims to present more elegant proportions

Both the hatchback and sedan models feature Mazda’s SKYACTIV-G 2.5-liter engine with available predictive i-ACTIV all-wheel drive

IRVINE, Calif. (January 23, 2019) – Mazda3 is part of a long line of groundbreaking Mazda vehicles that have helped make it the best-selling Mazda in the world. The 2019 Mazda3 sets a new milestone as the first production model to lead Mazda into a bold new era. Blending beautiful design and exhilarating driving dynamics, Mazda3 was developed to inspire and create an emotional bond with its customers in two very distinct ways. A completely new design approach was taken when styling the sedan and hatchback, each embodying strikingly different personalities.

Mazda’s further-evolved KODO design is skillfully applied to the sedan’s hood, cabin and trunk and evokes an air of elegance and sense of sleekness. The body features a horizontal flow that accentuates the look of a wide and low stance, while presenting a calmness that appeals to a sophisticated audience. In contrast, the hatchback is meant to be sportier and more emotional, featuring aggressive body sides and C-pillars that do away with traditional body lines and adopt constantly shifting reflections. The hatchback design is topped with a roofline that suggests speed and helps express a powerful presence. Exclusive to the Mazda3 hatchback, Polymetal Gray is a newly developed exterior paint option that fuses the hard appearance of metal with the glossy, smoothness of plastic to create an entirely new expression of style.

Mazda’s design ethos continues with an all-new interior and cockpit environment that helps drivers experience a perfect fit and connectedness while driving the 2019 Mazda3. The center console has been redesigned with the shift knob, new commander control and armrest moved forward, while the cupholders are repositioned to the front. This new configuration is meant to provide a more natural feeling for any driver. Mazda3 is the first to introduce an all-new 8.8-inch MAZDA CONNECTTMinfotainment screen to the brand, which comes standard on all models. Also standard is an all-new 3-way layout 8-speaker sound system, new steering wheel design featuring illuminated controls and switches, 7-inch TFT reconfigurable gauge cluster display, LED headlights and taillights, Bluetooth phone and audio pairing, HD radio, remote keyless entry, push-button ignition, electronic parking brake, new knee air bags, rearview camera and two USB audio inputs, amongst a long list of other standard features. The 2019 Mazda3 offers two new interior color options. First is a new Greige leatherette interior color that combines the cool tones of gray with the soft feel of beige to create a pleasing sensation of vitality, warmth and sophistication. The new Red leather interior color is exclusive to the Mazda3 hatchback and offers a deep, vivid appearance that helps heighten the emotion of the exterior design.

Mazda3 sedan comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, cloth seating surfaces and door trims, power windows with one-touch down/up feature. Mazda3 hatchback is standard with a rear roof spoiler, 18-inch alloy wheels, Apple CarPlayTMand Android AutoTMinfotainment technologies, leatherette seating surfaces and door trims, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, automatic dual-zone climate control, power windows with one-touch driver down/up feature, rain-sensing windshield wipers and Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry. Standard i-ACTIVSENSE safety features in the Mazda3 hatchback includes an all-new, first for the brand Driver Attention Alert that displays an alert and sound when it detects driver fatigue or decreased attentiveness, along with Smart City Brake Support, Smart Brake Support, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist, High Beam Control and Mazda Radar Cruise Control.

The 2019 Mazda3 will be introducing new package options meant to appeal to a wide range of customers. In addition to the standard models, Mazda3 sedan will be available in Select, Preferred and Premium packages, while Mazda3 hatchback will be offered in Preferred and Premium packages.

Mazda3 Select package, exclusively for sedan models, will be available with i-ACTIV all-wheel drive. This package incorporates features such as Apple CarPlayTMand Android AutoTMinfotainment technologies, leatherette seating surfaces and door trims, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, automatic dual-zone climate control, 18-inch wheels, automatic on/off headlights, rain-sensing windshield wipers and Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry. Mazda3 Select package i-ACTIVSENSE safety features include new Driver Attention Alert, Smart City Brake Support, Smart Brake Support, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist, High Beam Control and Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function.

Building upon the features found in standard models and Mazda3 Select package, the Mazda3 Preferred package is highlighted by a BOSE® premium 12-speaker audio system with custom tuning to provide more powerful bass and higher audio quality. Other upgrades to the audio are an aluminum speaker grille, shark fin antenna and SiriusXM satellite radio with a three-month trial subscription. The driver is comforted with 8-way power driver’s seat, power lumbar support and 2-position driver memory system, while also including heated front seats. This package also features new memory position door mirrors.

The lineup is topped with the Mazda3 Premium package, which is also available with i-ACTIV all-wheel drive and features windshield-projected Active Driving Display, leather seats, power moonroof, signature front and rear LED lighting and Adaptive Front-lighting System. Mazda3 Premium package sedan includes paddle shifters while Mazda3 Premium hatchback offers 18-inch black finish alloy wheels and paddle shifters when equipped with SKYACTIV-DRIVE six-speed automatic transmission.

As a brand that keeps purist drivers in mind, Mazda continues to champion the manual transmission, offering Mazda3 Premium package front-wheel drive hatchbacks with an available SKYACTIV-MT six-speed manual transmission.

All 2019 Mazda3s come equipped with a SKYACTIV-G 2.5-liter engine that is rated to deliver 186 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 186 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm. While front-wheel drive is standard, Mazda’s predictive i-ACTIV all-wheel drive is available on the Mazda3 hatchback and Mazda3 sedan option packages. To build upon the fuel efficiency Mazda’s SKYACTIV engines are known for, cylinder-deactivation technology is standard on all Mazda3 hatchbacks, Mazda3 Premium package sedans and Mazda3 sedans equipped with i-ACTIV all-wheel drive. Along with G-Vectoring Control Plus vehicle dynamic enhancements standard on all 2019 Mazda3 models, various improvements, such as redesigned seats, retuned body structure and an all-new suspension, absorb road vibrations to help provide a smoother and more enjoyable driving experience.

MSRP[2]FOR ALL MODELS IS AS FOLLOWS:

TRIM HATCHBACK SEDAN Mazda3 FWD 6AT $23,600 $21,000 Mazda3 Select package FWD 6AT – $22,600 Mazda3 Preferred package FWD 6AT $25,200 $24,200 Mazda3 Premium package FWD 6MT $27,500 – Mazda3 Premium package FWD 6AT $27,500 $26,500 Mazda3 AWD 6AT $25,000 – Mazda3 Select package AWD 6AT – $24,000 Mazda3 Preferred package AWD 6AT $26,600 $25,600 Mazda3 Premium package AWD 6AT $28,900 $27,900

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS

Soul Red Crystal $595 Machine Gray Metallic $300 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $200

[1]MSRP does not include $895 for destination and handling ($940 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

