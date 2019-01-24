Driving in winter isn’t always fun. That holds true if you have crappy tires, and it can be a serious pain if you’re behind the wheel of something that weighs as much as a small moon. Case-in-point is the video above from vtec195 on YouTube, depicting a very snowy city street in Montreal, and three SUV drivers doing their best to free a bus from the snowpocalypse.

We don’t have much background information on this, save for the general knowledge that a whopper of a snowstorm hit the area a few days ago. Ordinarily, this is where we’d make a snarky comment that people in Canada should be used to such conditions, but this wasn’t just a flurry in a hurry. A foot of snow fell in parts of the region, propelled by winds whipping along at 40 mph to create blizzard conditions. City buses were still out and about, and apparently, this one drifted out of the plowed section of roadway.

5 Photos

Typically we’d say weight is your friend for conquering snowy roads. Furthermore, we assume a city as far north as Montreal would equip its municipal vehicles with grippy winter tires – another bus passes by without any problem – but in this instance, it seems none of that mattered. As for the rescuers, their identities remain anonymous but their vehicles are internet famous at this point. Two Toyotas and a Jeep Wrangler figuratively and literally banded together in this effort, and this is one of those times where we suspect the video doesn’t do the situation justice.

We say that because frankly, the snow doesn’t seem that bad once the bus moves from its initial spot. However, the three off-roaders kept right on pulling – and struggling – up a hill that we bet is steeper and snowier than it looks. Even with traffic seemingly oblivious to the situation while passing on the left, the bus finally made it to clear (and flatter) ground.

Never give up. Never surrender.

Source: vtec195 via YouTube