We only recently became acquainted with the all-new Ram HD. The 2500 and 3500 models officially debuted at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, but FCA is already backing up that reveal with the upscale Laramie Longhorn Edition. In short, it has all the capabilities of the new hard-working Ram wrapped in lots of leather and chrome.

Inside, driver and passengers are greeted with plenty of warm tones from brown leather and authentic wood trim. As for the leather, we’re not kidding when we say there's lots of it – hand-wrapped horsehide covers the dash, door panels, and armrests. On the center console the material gets an alligator skin-embossed surface, and it also covers the seats, door panel inserts, and instrument panel. Brushed nickel accents combine with the other materials to give the Laramie Longhorn a rather swanky feel from behind the wheel. Heated seats front and rear add actual warmth to the cabin as well.

Outside, the big truck wears a distinctive chrome-slat grille up front, flanked by LED headlights that feature the Adaptive Front-lighting System. Chrome bumpers, tow hooks, and side steps are all standard equipment, and it rides on new 20-inch wheels. Two-tone color options are available, and of course there’s also prominent Laramie Longhorn badging which Ram equates to large belt buckles. It’s certainly appropriate in this instance.

The entire Ram HD line is seriously capable these days thanks to an updated Cummins turbodiesel producing no less than 1,000 pound-feet (1,356 Newton-meters) of torque in its highest tune. That’s enough to give the Ram 2500 / 3500 a towing capacity of 35,100 pounds.

“The new Ram Heavy Duty sets benchmarks in ride and handling, luxury, materials, innovation and technology, extending well past any competitive offerings,” said Reid Bigland, head of FCA’s Ram brand. “The Laramie Longhorn is filled with more craftsman-like details – including wood surfaces and 100 percent full-grain leather seats – than any other truck in the segment. Yet as hard-working heavy-duty trucks, the Ram 2500 and 3500 give maximum effort all day, every day with confidence.”

Source: Ram