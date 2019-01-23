Relax in comfort while towing an aircraft carrier.
We only recently became acquainted with the all-new Ram HD. The 2500 and 3500 models officially debuted at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, but FCA is already backing up that reveal with the upscale Laramie Longhorn Edition. In short, it has all the capabilities of the new hard-working Ram wrapped in lots of leather and chrome.
Inside, driver and passengers are greeted with plenty of warm tones from brown leather and authentic wood trim. As for the leather, we’re not kidding when we say there's lots of it – hand-wrapped horsehide covers the dash, door panels, and armrests. On the center console the material gets an alligator skin-embossed surface, and it also covers the seats, door panel inserts, and instrument panel. Brushed nickel accents combine with the other materials to give the Laramie Longhorn a rather swanky feel from behind the wheel. Heated seats front and rear add actual warmth to the cabin as well.
Outside, the big truck wears a distinctive chrome-slat grille up front, flanked by LED headlights that feature the Adaptive Front-lighting System. Chrome bumpers, tow hooks, and side steps are all standard equipment, and it rides on new 20-inch wheels. Two-tone color options are available, and of course there’s also prominent Laramie Longhorn badging which Ram equates to large belt buckles. It’s certainly appropriate in this instance.
The entire Ram HD line is seriously capable these days thanks to an updated Cummins turbodiesel producing no less than 1,000 pound-feet (1,356 Newton-meters) of torque in its highest tune. That’s enough to give the Ram 2500 / 3500 a towing capacity of 35,100 pounds.
“The new Ram Heavy Duty sets benchmarks in ride and handling, luxury, materials, innovation and technology, extending well past any competitive offerings,” said Reid Bigland, head of FCA’s Ram brand. “The Laramie Longhorn is filled with more craftsman-like details – including wood surfaces and 100 percent full-grain leather seats – than any other truck in the segment. Yet as hard-working heavy-duty trucks, the Ram 2500 and 3500 give maximum effort all day, every day with confidence.”
Source: Ram
2019 Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn Makes Its Debut
- Ram introduces new 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn Edition — the most powerful truck ever -- with a Southwestern theme
- Class-leading Laramie Longhorn interior with premium materials: real wood, leather and steel trim
- New 2019 Ram Heavy Duty is the benchmark for performance, capability, technology and luxury
- Ram out-powers, out-tows and out-hauls every other pickup available -- 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque, 35,100 lbs. towing and 7,680 lbs. payload
- Ram redesigns Heavy Duty line to be the best riding, handling and towing ever, with an emphasis on comfort and confidence
January 23, 2019, Houston, Texas – Ram unveiles the new 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn Edition luxury pickup truck.
The Ram Laramie Longhorn is the world’s benchmark for upscale pickup trucks, earning the title Luxury Pickup Truck of Texas from the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) three years in a row.
“The new Ram Heavy Duty sets benchmarks in ride and handling, luxury, materials, innovation and technology, extending well past any competitive offerings,” said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram brand. “The Laramie Longhorn is filled with more craftsman-like details -- including wood surfaces and 100 percent full-grain leather seats -- than any other truck in the segment. Yet as hard-working heavy-duty trucks, the Ram 2500 and 3500 give maximum effort all day, every day with confidence.”
Layered with premium materials, the Laramie Longhorn carries iconic features and design cues from traditionally handcrafted, time-tested wares such as the antique pocket watch, hand-tooled leather cowboy boots or a horseman’s saddle. The Ram Laramie Longhorn’s wood, metal and leather elements are all authentic.
Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn models are distinguished externally by a chrome-slat grille and header surrounding the premium LED lamps with Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS). Chrome bumpers, tow hooks and side steps (power optional) come standard as do wheel flares. Two-tone color options include correlating RV Match Walnut Brown bumpers, flares and lower panels. New 20-inch wheels are offered with a variety of finishes. The large belt-buckle badging continues to adorn the side of the Laramie Longhorn trim.
Ram Laramie Longhorn’s interior trim is the pinnacle of quality with a segment-exclusive hand-wrapped, 100 percent full-grain leather-wrapped dashboard, door-panel coverings and armrests in Southwestern style. Throughout the cabin, a new alligator skin-embossed surface covers the center console, instrument panel, seats and door-panel inserts. Other unique details include satin warm-chrome accents with a brushed-nickel metal badge flush with the console lid and new burned-in “Longhorn” branding mark on upper glove box give the Laramie Longhorn a well-crafted, high-quality feel and appearance. Real barn-wood accents are found throughout the cabin. Wood tandem doors on the center console reflect the heightened attention to detail and provide closed storage. At night, the cabin is accentuated with ambient lighting to create a luxurious and soothing atmosphere for passengers. Laramie Longhorn interior colors include Mountain Brown/Light Mountain Brown and Black/Cattle Tan full-leather seats with contrast piping. Heated full-leather rear seats are standard on Laramie Longhorn.
The Ram Heavy Duty pickup is the first to break the 1,000 ft.-lb. barrier and tow more than 35,000 lbs. But comfort does not take a back seat to capability in new Ram Heavy Duty pickups. Ram has improved the towing and hauling experience by focusing on confidence-inspiring features and class-exclusive vehicle safety, while adding many features from the award-winning 2019 Ram 1500.
The new 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty was designed from the outset to deliver the segment’s highest levels of capability, without compromising comfort. With 35 all-new and 21 class-exclusive features, Ram combines benchmark performance with strength, luxury and technology. Ram Heavy Duty trucks offer better ride quality than competitors’ trucks, made possible by a five-link coil suspension or optional air suspension on Ram 2500 and a supplemental air bag suspension option on Ram 3500.