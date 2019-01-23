It will make its public debut in a couple weeks at the Chicago Auto Show.
Toyota’s venerable Land Cruiser has been around for over 60 years. Actually, it’s closer to 70 years if you include the 1951 BJ. That vehicle became the Land Cruiser a few years later, and it’s been Toyota’s reliable go-anywhere machine ever since. To celebrate that history, the automaker is debuting the 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition ahead of the Chicago Auto Show, which kicks off in a couple weeks.
What sets the Heritage Edition apart from the standard Land Cruiser lineup? The bronze 18-inch BBS wheels are likely the first thing you’ll notice, which are exclusive to the Heritage Edition. The SUV’s big grille receives black accents, along with the headlight and fog light housings up front in the form of darkened chrome surrounds. The side mirror trim receives the same darkened treatment, and vintage-themed Land Cruiser exterior badging adorns the side. Aside from the wheels, you might also notice the absence of running boards and lower body side moldings. Toyota removes them on the Heritage Edition to “complement its purpose-built overlanding focus.”
There are some changes inside as well. Black leather-trimmed upholstery with bronze contrast stitching is the only color option, and it can be found everywhere. Special all-weather floor mats and cargo liner are part of the package, and if you’re hoping for a three-row version you’ll need to stick with the standard model; Toyota will only offer the Heritage Edition as a five-passenger SUV. It will also only be offered in two exterior colors – Midnight Black Metallic or Blizzard Pearl.
The mechanical components remain the same, which in the U.S. means a 5.7-liter V8 producing 381 horsepower (284 kilowatts) funneled to a full-time 4WD system through an eight-speed automatic. The Land Cruiser received a significant refresh for the 2018 model year so changes beneath the skin aren’t expected in the near future.
The new Land Cruiser Heritage Edition will have its public debut at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. Only 1,200 will be built, with sales beginning later this summer.
The Land Cruiser Heritage Edition honors this legendary vehicle’s continuous evolution, from bare-bones, mountain-climbing 4x4 to world-renowned, full-capability premium-luxury utility vehicle. The Heritage Edition also celebrates the Land Cruiser’s continuous place in Toyota’s U.S. lineup since 1958. For the 2020 model year there will be 1,200 Heritage Editions available, with units going on in late summer of 2019. Pricing will be announced closer to on-sale date.
The 2020 Land Cruiser Heritage Edition, only offered as a two-row model to maximize cargo capacity, is dressed elegantly for the occasion. The choice of Midnight Black Metallic or Blizzard Pearl exterior color is uniquely styled with a black-accented grille and bronze-colored BBS 18 x 8.0-inch forged aluminum wheels featuring a “TOYOTA” center cap. A vintage-style Land Cruiser exterior badge evokes the vehicle’s long, accomplished history in an understated way.
To complement its purpose-built overlanding focus, the running boards and chrome lower body side moldings of the standard Land Cruiser are deleted, while darkened headlight housings, fog lights with dark chrome surrounds and side mirrors with darkened chrome details underscore the vehicle’s sophisticated presence.
Highlighting the Land Cruiser’s renown for blending luxury with capability, the Heritage Edition is exclusively outfitted with black leather-trimmed upholstery. The bronze wheel color carries inside for the contrast stitching used throughout the cabin, including the steering wheel, door trim, center stack, console and seats. Finally, the Land Cruiser Heritage Edition features all-weather floor mats and cargo liner, so it’s ready to get out and have fun.
V8, 4WD Powerhouse
The Toyota Land Cruiser remains a benchmark for combining no-compromise capability with coddling luxury. Its sole available powertrain is a brawny yet refined 381-horsepower 5.7-liter DOHC V8 engine, which produces 401 lb.-ft. of torque. The 8-speed Electronically Controlled Automatic Transmission with intelligence (ECT-i) teams with a versatile full-time 4WD system, which uses a TORSEN limited-slip locking center differential and a 2-speed transfer case with selectable low-range.
Land Cruiser’s off-road capability is rooted in high-strength body-on-frame construction and sophisticated double-wishbone front and four-link coil-spring rear suspension. Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS) hydraulically adjusts the stabilizer bars to enhance on-road smoothness and off-road wheel articulation. Off-road prowess is supported by a plethora of advanced assist technologies, including Downhill Assist Control, Hill Start Assist, CRAWL Control, and Off-Road Turn Assist. Using the Multi-Terrain Select system, the driver can match wheel slip control to the surface and driving conditions.
Skid plates help to protect the front suspension, radiator, fuel tank, and transfer case, and Multi-Terrain Monitor provides nearly 360-degree visibility on tight trails. Equipped with a standard Trailer Towing Package, the Land Cruiser can pull a trailer up to 8,100 pounds.
Roughing It in Luxury
The 2020 Heritage Edition features Land Cruiser’s full complement of amenities, including ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel with power tilt and telescoping and memory, power moonroof, four-zone automatic climate control with 28 cabin air vents, and Smart Key keyless entry with push-button start. For additional storage options, the Heritage Edition removes the cool box in the center console of the front seat.
A 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system features standard Premium JBL® Audio with Integrated Navigation, 14 JBL speakers, split-screen capability, advanced voice recognition, Siri® Eyes Free mode, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio, Bluetooth® connectivity and music streaming, and Qi wireless phone charging with compatible phones.
Toyota Safety Connect (with three years of complimentary service) uses onboard cellular technology, independent of the driver’s phone, to provide such services as Automatic Collision Notification, Stolen Vehicle Location, Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), and GPS-enhanced Roadside Assistance.
All Land Cruiser models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P). Using millimeter-wave radar and a monocular camera sensor to detect a preceding pedestrian or a preceding vehicle, TSS-P Pre-Collision System is designed to automatically apply braking if necessary to help mitigate or avoid collisions in certain conditions. The system includes Lane Departure Alert with Sway Warning System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, and Automatic High Beams.
In addition to TSS-P, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are also standard.
Land Cruiser Heritage
The Land Cruiser traces its origins to the 1951 BJ, Toyota’s bid to produce a small 4WD military vehicle. It was not chosen but went on to become the first motor vehicle to reach the sixth station on the trail to the top of Mt. Fuji. The BJ became the Land Cruiser in 1954, and an updated model, the 20-Series, was one of the first Toyota exports to the United States in 1958. The next Land Cruiser iteration, the 40-Series (a.k.a. FJ-40), arrived in 1960 and became an all-terrain icon (and now a collector’s item). A larger station wagon model followed in the late-1960s, putting the Land Cruiser on a path toward family adventures.
By 1991, the 80-Series Land Cruiser was well on its way to becoming a full premium model. The 100-Series codified that direction in the late-1990s with a V8 engine and full array of advanced chassis systems and luxury amenities. The current Land Cruiser, known internally as the 200-Series, is the most advanced and luxurious in the model’s history.
Limited Warranty and ToyotaCare
The 36-month/36,000-mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation. Toyota dealers have complete details on the limited warranty.
The Land Cruiser also comes standard with ToyotaCare, a complimentary plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first.