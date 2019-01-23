Hide press release Show press release

2020 Land Cruiser Heritage Edition Celebrates 60+ Years as SUV Icon

Exclusive Exterior and Interior Trim, Limited Availability

Special Bronze-colored forged-aluminum BBS Wheels

381-hp V8 and 8-Speed Transmission

Full-Capability 4-Wheel Drive with Advanced Chassis Control

Standard Features Include Downhill Assist Control, Hill Start Assist, CRAWL Control, and Off-Road Turn Assist

January 23, 2019