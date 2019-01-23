Hide press release Show press release

New Ford Ranger offers enhanced performance and fuel efficiency. Advanced connectivity and driver assistance technologies introduced

Powerful and refined new powertrain offering includes 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel with 213PS Bi-turbo variant, plus class-leading new 10-speed automatic transmission

Europe’s best-selling pick-up now features Pedestrian Detection and Intelligent Speed Limiter as standard. Active Park Assist and easy-lift tailgate also available

BRENTWOOD, Essex, January. 23, 2019 – The new the new Ford Ranger pick-up will deliver more power, greater fuel-efficiency, enhanced refinement and advanced driver assistance technologies for customers across Europe, when it arrives from mid-2019.

The stylish and versatile new version of Europe’s best-selling pick-up introduces Ford’s sophisticated 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) for optimised emissions, delivering up to a nine percent fuel-efficiency improvement when combined with an advanced new 10-speed automatic transmission. The new Ranger engine line-up will be led by the powerful Bi-turbo version of the 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine, delivering 213PS and 500Nm of torque – up by 13PS and 30Nm compared with the current 3.2-litre TDCi diesel – for greater load-hauling capability.

Available in Regular Cab, Super Cab, and Double Cab body styles, the new Ranger features four-wheel drive as standard, and offers business and leisure users new tools to boost convenience and productivity, including Ford’s SYNC 3 connectivity and FordPass Connect on-board modem technology.

Ranger is the first vehicle in its class to offer Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Intelligent Speed Assist as standard. Active Park Assist is now also available, in addition to the existing range of advanced driving technologies designed to make driving less stressful and to help avoid or mitigate the effects of collisions.

“The new Ford Ranger provides customers with an unbeatable combination of pulling power, fuel-efficiency and smart driver-assistance technology, and our cutting-edge EcoBlue engine equipped with the latest SCR technology exceeds the new stringent emissions regulations,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford of Europe. “Our new Ford Ranger Raptor will ramp up the excitement even further when the thoroughbred desert racer and extreme lifestyle off-roader goes on sale for true enthusiast off-roaders at the same time.”

Double Cab high-power variants now feature Active Noise Control technology for improved refinement. Flagship Ranger Wildtrak models and luxurious Ranger Limited both also offer new premium features, including an easy-lift tailgate.

The new Ranger is designed and engineered to comfortably handle extreme terrains, for work or lifestyle pursuit, delivering class-leading ability to wade through water up to 800mm deep, and with 230mm of ground clearance. A 29-degree approach angle and 21-degree departure angle enable drivers to feel confident when taking on steep obstacles. Off-road strengths are matched by towing capability of up to 3,500kg, and payload capacity of up to 1,252kg.

Ford recorded class-leading Ranger sales of 51,500 units in Europe in 2018, with more than 16,000 of those in the UK alone. The Ford Performance-developed new Ranger Raptor – the toughest and most high-performing Ranger ever – also goes on sale to thrill-seeking customers across Europe in mid-2019.

2.0-litre EcoBlue power and refinement

Ranger’s powerful new 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine – delivering optimised performance alongside improved fuel-efficiency – is offered with:

Single variable-geometry turbocharger delivering 130PS; 340Nm of torque; and from 209g/km CO 2 emissions and 35.3mpg fuel-efficiency**

emissions and 35.3mpg fuel-efficiency** Single variable-geometry turbocharger delivering 170PS; 420Nm of torque; and from 216g/km CO 2 emissions and 34.0mpg fuel efficiency

emissions and 34.0mpg fuel efficiency Bi-turbo technology with variable-geometry high-pressure and fixed-geometry low-pressure turbocharger delivering 213PS; 500Nm of torque; and from 228g/km CO 2 emissions and 30.7mph fuel efficiency

The compact single turbocharger has been specifically designed to deliver more air at lower engine rpm compared with the outgoing 2.2-litre TDCi engine, for a light and urgent feel across the rev-range.

In the range-topping Bi-turbo variant, the two turbochargers work in series at lower engine speeds for enhanced torque and responsiveness. At higher engine speeds, the smaller turbo is bypassed and the larger turbo provides boost to deliver high power.

In addition to a slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox, the 170PS and 213PS powertrains offer Ford’s class-leading 10-speed automatic transmission, with performance and durability proven in applications as diverse as the Ford F-150 pick-up and the new Ford Mustang. A wider spread of ratios ­and features including real-time adaptive shift-scheduling that allows the transmission to adapt to changing conditions – enable the optimal gear to be selected for performance, fuel-efficiency or refinement in any driving scenario.

Ford engineering data, based on a real-world driving cycles, indicates an improvement in fuel-efficiency of up to nine percent using the 10-speed automatic transmission and four percent for the manual powertrain versions compared with equivalent outgoing powertrains.



The 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine features friction-reducing innovations including a 10mm offset crank design that reduces rubbing forces against the cylinder walls of the downsized four-cylinder iron block, and an optimised valve-train featuring a single-piece camshaft module.

Keeping drivers connected

The new Ford Ranger also introduces advanced connectivity features to keep owners and operators connected on the move.

The FordPass Connect on-board modem turns the Ranger into a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot with connectivity for up to 10 Wi-Fi enabled devices, and also enables a range of features to be accessed via the FordPass mobile app – making the vehicle ownership and operating experience easier and more productive for owner-drivers and fleet drivers, including:

Vehicle Status, allowing the driver to remotely monitor items such as oil level, tyre pressures and mileage before setting off

Vehicle Locator, helping drivers find their vehicle in busy car parks or unfamiliar work locations

Remote lock/unlock, allowing the driver to allow access for colleagues, or giving the driver peace of mind that the vehicle is locked

Further advanced technologies include Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system that can be operated using simple, voice commands, or via pinch and swipe gestures on an eight-inch touchscreen and is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™; and Ford’s MyKey system which allows fleet managers to program the key to limit driver’s speed and radio volume, and to permanently switch on active safety features.

A smarter, safer driving experience

The new Ranger is the first vehicle in its class to offer Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Intelligent Speed Limiter technologies as standard, helping drivers avoid or mitigate the effects of accidents and avoid incurring costly speeding fines.

Ford’s Pedestrian Detection technology uses forward-facing camera and radar to detect people in the road, and automatically applies the brakes if the driver does not respond to warnings. If the system detects a pedestrian and determines that a collision has become imminent, the driver will first receive an audible alarm and visual warning in the instrument cluster.

Should the driver fail to respond, the system then shortens the time required to apply the brakes by reducing the gap between brake pads and discs. If there is still no response from the driver, the brakes are applied automatically and the vehicle speed is reduced.

Intelligent Speed Limiter combines Ford’s Speed Limiter and Traffic Sign Recognition technologies, to help ensure the new Ranger’s maximum speed is automatically adjusted to remain within changing speed limits.

Drivers activate Intelligent Speed Limiter using steering wheel controls to set a maximum vehicle speed. The system uses a windscreen-mounted camera to monitor road signs and when the speed limit is lower than that maximum set speed, slows the vehicle as required. As the speed limit rises, the system allows the driver to accelerate up to the set speed, providing it does not exceed the new speed limit.

For the first time, the new Ranger offers the Ford KeyFree System and Ford Power starter button, and the tailgate lock is now integrated into the central locking system. Available Active Park Assist technology helps steer the vehicle into parallel parking spaces while the driver controls acceleration and braking.

Further driver assistance technologies continue to deliver comfort and convenience for drivers, including lane-keeping alert and lane-keeping aid, adaptive cruise control with forward alert, Traffic Sign Recognition, front and rear parking sensors, rear-view camera, and a standard Electronic Stability Control system with rollover mitigation and trailer sway control.

The new Ranger driving experience is also enhanced with suspension revised to deliver a more refined ride. Spring and damper rates are tuned to deliver ride and handling unique to each variant’s character.

Tough, modern design

New Ranger styling enhancements include a revised front bumper design and a new grille, the central horizontal bar now split along its length into two slim sections. New premium colour options include Diffused Silver and Blue Lightning, and higher-series versions feature premium bi-xenon headlamps and LED daytime running lights.

The interior now comes with Ebony Black trim, and the painted surfaces are given a greater shine and depth­­. Models equipped with 10-speed automatic transmission also feature a more upscale gear-selector knob. Ranger Limited features black leather seats and introduces an exclusive 17-inch alloy-wheel design.

The striking new Ranger Wildtrak stands out from the crowd with a special Saber Orange exterior colour, and a contrasting unique dark, titanium-effect finish for the trapezoidal grille and distinctive outboard air-intakes. The same titanium-effect accent colour continues to the side mirrors, door handles, side air vents and load-bed rails, for a bold and sporty appearance.

The Wildtrak’s new interior delivers a more upscale, sporting appeal; featuring dark-satin chrome elements, a gloss-finish decorative spear and upscale partial-leather seats embossed with Wildtrak graphics.

Both Limited and Wildtrak feature a new easy-lift tailgate fitted with a torsion bar that significantly reduces the effort required to lift the tailgate back up into its closed position.