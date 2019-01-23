As Porsche is slowly preparing itself for the production start of its first-ever all-electric vehicle, the company continues to build its conventional cars at highest quality standards across its entire factory network. We love watching expensive sports and luxury cars being assembled, and we were especially happy when we stumbled upon this new video from our colleagues at Business Insider.

The footage shows the production processes at Porsche’s Leipzig facility where the Panamera and Macan are built. It’s responsible for manufacturing more than 160,000 vehicles per year which is a pretty impressive number given the price and exclusivity of these two models.

The production starts at the body shop where robots assemble the vehicles’ frames and outer shells using a precise combination of flow drilling, punch riveting, laser beam welding, and clinching. Then, the complete and inspected shells travel to the paint shop where the first coat of paint is an electrophoretic coating used for corrosion protection. Once all coats are applied, the bodies are put through a 35-minute drying process at 275 degrees Fahrenheit (133 degrees Celsius).

As the video description says, “the assembly line is where freshly-painted body shells become luxury performance cars.” This is where the employees begin installing interior components which, depending on the specification, may consist of up to 200 individual parts. After that, the underbodies of the vehicles are given suspension components, brakes, fuel lines, and more.

With the interior and underbody parts installed, and headlights, taillights, and windows put in place, the vehicles are headed to the most important step of the production process – the so-called marriage where the body of each car is connected to the corresponding powertrain. Then, when the car is fully operational, it receives the iconic Porsche badge and goes to a thorough inspection that takes place on the factory’s test track.

Source: Business Insider on YouTube