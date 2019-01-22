Lord Vader, your mobile command station is ready.
Lexani Motorcars is known for creating some swanky rides out of everything from SUVs to vans. The latest offering from the company is a stretched Cadillac Escalade, because the standard model is a little tight on space to begin with. Yes, that’s sarcasm, but for those high-level executives seeking a mobile office, stretching the Caddy to 30 feet certainly does provide a bit more space for meetings. With that in mind, say hello to the aptly named Cadillac Escalade 30” Extended Viceroy Edition.
Lexani Motorcars: Hyper-Luxury World's First 2019 30" Extended Escalade Mobile Office
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexani Motorcars, the world leader in bespoke luxury stretch and armored conversions, has produced the 30" Extended Cadillac Escalade Viceroy Edition—the world's first 2019 stretched Cadillac Escalade mobile office with Lexani's ultra-lux VIP cabin upgrades, and breathtaking star-liner ceiling. The unmatched comfort and attention to detail ensure even the most seasoned executive traveler's lip will quiver. The brand's Instagram page (@LEXANIMOTORCARS) boasts hundreds of thousands of fans including: Hollywood elite, business magnates, Grammy winning musical artists, and world class athletes.
Literally speaking, the 30" stretch Viceroy dwarfs it's predecessors. From the wide-open layout, state of the art technology, and entertainment capabilities- no stone has been left unturned. Lexani Motorcar's world's first proprietary electronic partition—crafted to carry a curved smart TV, is just one of the numerous unique proprietary upgrades this discreet masterpiece boasts.
The Cadillac Escalade Viceroy comes equipped with multiple Apple iPad Pros integrated throughout the cabin via magnetic charging docks, diamond-stitched European leather power seats, a Control4 touch screen management system, airline style tables, security system, a raised ceiling with ambient LED and vivid star-liner lighting, a Mac Mini, upgraded air conditioning, and video conferencing.
For down time, the cabin has all the latest in entertainment from Playstation 4 to video streaming capabilities. Additionally Lexani Motorcars offers an upgraded VIP amenity package including luxury champagne flutes, quality crystal old fashioned glasses, and suede and leather line airline table add ons.
For the security-conscious Lexani Motorcars offers up to B7 level armoring which maintains the original appearance and design with superior optics. They have up fitted Escalades, Navigators, Yukons, Land Cruisers, Sequoias, and Mercedes-Benz Sprinters with stunning results.