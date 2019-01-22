Lexani Motorcars is known for creating some swanky rides out of everything from SUVs to vans. The latest offering from the company is a stretched Cadillac Escalade, because the standard model is a little tight on space to begin with. Yes, that’s sarcasm, but for those high-level executives seeking a mobile office, stretching the Caddy to 30 feet certainly does provide a bit more space for meetings. With that in mind, say hello to the aptly named Cadillac Escalade 30” Extended Viceroy Edition.

What all is included aside from a super-sized body? A mobile office certainly needs equipment, and Lexani spares no expense in the tech department. The company claims “numerous unique proprietary upgrades” including an electronic partition designed to feature a curved flat-screen television. It’s also fitted with numerous Apple iPads, a beefed-up air conditioning system, video conferencing capability, and the raised roof features ambient LED lighting with a cool starfield layout as well. It’s all controlled through a Control4 touch screen management setup, and when the work is done (or when a distraction is necessary), there’s a PlayStation 4 hooked up as well.

4 Photos

Outside the tech upgrades, there are all kinds of luxury add-ons. The seats are diamond-stitched leather and equipped with airline-style tables for laptops or feasting. Extras include a VIP package with champagne flutes and glasses, not to mention lots of suede and leather. There’s also a security package that adds B7-level armor, so yeah, this Escalade can be fully equipped.

As with most custom vehicles such as this, there’s no mention of cost. The old adage applies here – if you have to ask, you most likely can’t afford it. Considering a new Escalade starts at $75,195, expect the Extended Viceroy Edition to also extend well into six-figure territory.

Source: Lexani Motorcars