The 2020 GMC Sierra HD brings the American truck brand’s latest styling and technology to the heavy-duty segment. Looking much like its Sierra 1500 kin, the latest Sierra HD benefits from a more cohesive design relative to that of its smaller sibling. Details such as grillework that extends into the scalloped headlights, more defined wheel well arches, and a blistered hood give GMC’s 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty pickup trucks a rugged handsomeness.

Yet, the Sierra HD’s new bodywork does more than just improve the model's styling, and the gargantuan GMC benefits from an improved bed that sports an inch lower lift-over height, newly built-in side-steps ahead of the rear wheels, and an optional tailgate step to ease entrance into the cargo box. Dubbed MultiPro, the trick two-piece tailgate is available throughout the 2020 Sierra HD line.

Accompanying the likes of the well-equipped Sierra HD SLT and luxury-lined Sierra HD Denali trims is a new off-road-oriented AT4 model. With a model-specific suspension setup that includes Rancho shock absorbers, skid plates to protect vital mechanical pieces, a locking rear differential, a dedicated off-road driving mode, and a set of 18-inch Michelin all-terrain tires, the Sierra HD AT4 aims to take on the likes of the heavy-duty Ram Power Wagon and medium-duty Nissan Titan XD Pro-4X.

Details such as dark-chrome exterior accents, black-chrome grille, body-color bumpers, and red tow hooks further distinguish the AT4 from other Sierra HD models. The off-road trim also boasts standard leather seating surfaces and a massive 15.0-inch head-up display that includes an AT4-exclusive inclinometer.

Regardless, every 2020 Sierra HD features a cabin design cribbed from the Sierra 1500. Favoring ergonomics and functionality over style, the insides of the heavy-duty GMC pickup provide the driver with all the tools needed to comfortably haul heavy payloads or tow large trailers. An integrated trailer-brake controller and an available exterior camera system capable of displaying up to 15 different views in the dashboard-mounted infotainment screen, including a “transparent trailer” view that uses the tailgate’s camera and an accessory camera mounted to the trailer’s rear to create a feed that virtually “see(s) through” the trailer. Additional towing help comes courtesy of the Sierra HD’s larger exterior-mounted mirrors, a trailer sway-control system, and more.

Like the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD, the Sierra HD welcomes a new gas-sipping V8 engine underhood. While GMC is not quite ready to share details about its heavy-duty pickup's gas-fed engine, the brand is opening up about the truck’s carryover, diesel-drinking turbocharged 6.6-liter V8 that produces 445 horsepower and 910 pound-feet of torque. Backed by a new 10-speed automatic transmission, the powertrain is said to muster a tow rating in excess of 30,000 pounds. That’s a major improvement over the current truck, which manages a maximum towing capacity of 23,100 pounds for rear-drive 3500HD dually models using a fifth-wheel or gooseneck hitch.

The 2020 Sierra HD will go on sale by the end of the year. Although GMC did not release pricing for the truck, we expect the new Sierra HD to start at more than $35,000.

Source: GMC