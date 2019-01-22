Maserati keeps the Levante mildly interesting by launching the new Vulcano special edition of the SUV in Europe and Asia. With total production of just 150 units, the Italian brand is keeping these tweaked models very rare.

9 Photos

The Vulcano edition features Grigio Lava matte dark gray exterior paint. The Nerissimo pack further dresses up the exterior by adding tinted taillights, dark chrome trim, black window surrounds, body-color door handles. Laminated privacy glass darkens the windows, too. The special model rides on 21-inch wheels with a matte finish, and red, six-piston Brembo brake calipers behind them add a pop of color to the otherwise black and gray body.

Stepping inside, occupants find full-grain leather seats with the Maserati trident embroidered on the headrest. In addition to the red upholstery with black stitching visible here, the company also offers the opposite motif with black hides and crimson thread. The edition also features glossy carbon fiber trim throughout the cabin, including on the gearshift paddles, steering wheel, and center console. A chrome Vulcano badge also proclaims that this Levante is something special.

The Vulcano Edition is available with two tunes of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 that provides buyers with either 345 horsepower (257 kilowatts) and 368 pound-feet (499 Newton-meters) of torque or 424 hp (316 kW) and 427 lb-ft (579 Nm). This means that buyers can't get the special touches with the Levante's 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 in variants like the 590-hp (440-kW) Trofeo or 542-hp (404-kW) GTS.

The Levante has seriously struggled in the premium SUV segment. While other automakers can't keep up with demand, Maserati keeps halting production or shortening work hours to adjust to the limited demand for the model.

Source: Maserati