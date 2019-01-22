A gray exterior gives the body a stealthy look, but there's a pop of color inside where occupants find red leather.
Maserati keeps the Levante mildly interesting by launching the new Vulcano special edition of the SUV in Europe and Asia. With total production of just 150 units, the Italian brand is keeping these tweaked models very rare.
The Vulcano edition features Grigio Lava matte dark gray exterior paint. The Nerissimo pack further dresses up the exterior by adding tinted taillights, dark chrome trim, black window surrounds, body-color door handles. Laminated privacy glass darkens the windows, too. The special model rides on 21-inch wheels with a matte finish, and red, six-piston Brembo brake calipers behind them add a pop of color to the otherwise black and gray body.
Stepping inside, occupants find full-grain leather seats with the Maserati trident embroidered on the headrest. In addition to the red upholstery with black stitching visible here, the company also offers the opposite motif with black hides and crimson thread. The edition also features glossy carbon fiber trim throughout the cabin, including on the gearshift paddles, steering wheel, and center console. A chrome Vulcano badge also proclaims that this Levante is something special.
The Vulcano Edition is available with two tunes of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 that provides buyers with either 345 horsepower (257 kilowatts) and 368 pound-feet (499 Newton-meters) of torque or 424 hp (316 kW) and 427 lb-ft (579 Nm). This means that buyers can't get the special touches with the Levante's 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 in variants like the 590-hp (440-kW) Trofeo or 542-hp (404-kW) GTS.
The Levante has seriously struggled in the premium SUV segment. While other automakers can't keep up with demand, Maserati keeps halting production or shortening work hours to adjust to the limited demand for the model.
MASERATI PRESENTS THE LEVANTE VULCANO LIMITED EDITION
Modena, 22 January 2019 - Maserati's exclusivity means that every one of its models can stand out and now, Maserati presents a limited edition of its SUV: the new Levante Vulcano, produced in a series of just 150 units for the European and Asian markets.
The Vulcano limited edition is available with both twin-turbo V6 petrol engines, 350 hp and 430 hp, designed by Maserati Powertrain and built at the Ferrari factory in Maranello.
The tones of the exclusive matte "Grigio Lava" exterior highlight the Trident SUV's sporty lines to greater effect. The exterior look is completed by the Nerissimo pack details (dark look rear light clusters, black chrome front grille and logos, glossy black window surrounds, body-coloured door handles and dark exhaust tailpipes), the laminated privacy glass, the 21-inch Helios wheels, also with matte finish, and the red brake calipers.
The 6-piston Brembo Dual Cast braking system guarantees excellent braking performance.
Inside the new Levante Vulcano, every finish resounds with sporty elegance. The heated, ventilated full grain leather seats, featuring electrical adjustments and a memory function, complete with contrasting embroidered Trident logo on the headrest, can be ordered in black with red stitching or vice-versa, to underline the model's "volcanic" personality.
The exclusive allure of the new Levante Vulcano limited edition is further enhanced by the interior trim in high gloss carbon fibre, also used for the gearshift paddles and the insert on the electrically adjustable sport steering wheel, and the chromed aluminium badge on the central tunnel bearing the legendary Trident, together with the new Vulcano logo and the wording "one of 150".
The standard equipment also includes the Bowers&Wilkins premium sound system, the soft close door closure system, the front and rear parking sensors and the full-LED Matrix adaptive headlights.
