There’s a new generation Porsche 911 out and is hard not to agree it’s awesome. It aims to be better in just about every possible way than its predecessor but that doesn’t mean the 991 series was bad – not at all. In fact, the outgoing 911 is still available in some modifications and one of these is the niche Targa GTS which – while rare and expensive - makes a heck of a case for itself.

In fact, according to this 9:11-minute (of course...) video from YouTuber Nick Murray, the Targa models retain value even better than some of the GT3 variants, which is amazing. This particular example is from the 2018 MY and is a highly-specced car with everything you can think of on board. And even some things you probably haven’t even heard of.

Our take on the Targa: 2018 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS Review: Nearly Perfect

For starters, it has leather-covered air vents. That’s a weird feature, for sure, but at $1,720 it's by far not the most over-priced. If you are looking to spend thousands on options, Porsche will be happy to sell you body color-matching headlights washers for $295 or carbon fiber side mirror caps for another $1,395.

Of course, there are also a number of smart extra features such as the LED headlights in black for $2,765 or the Dynamic Chassis Control system for $3,160. But without any doubts, the most eye-catching extra on this car is the set of custom tailored fabric seats which costs $11,485.

And now about the price of the entire car. In the U.S., the Targa GTS starts from $139,850 and this particular example has virtually all the option and accessory box ticked for a grand total of $199,585. Just think of it that way – for the money spent on options on this car you can buy a base $56,900 Cayman and still have a few grands left in your pocket.

Source: Nick Murray on YouTube